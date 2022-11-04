NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega

The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man who was firing a gun outside a bodega on Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.

Officers were in an unmarked police vehicle investigating an unrelated incident around 11:20 a.m. Police say a 29-year-old male double-parked a white Lexus at the corner of Hull Avenue and Gun Hill Road around 11:30 a.m. and then entered the bodega.

Police say the 29-year-old became embroiled in a violent struggle with a 21-year-old male inside the bodega. The struggle was caught on surveillance video.

Video appears to show the 21-year-old had a gun as the 29-year-old was stabbing him.

Police say the 21-year-old fired shots at the fleeing 29-year-old and that officers fired in return. The 21-year-old was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old was found with a graze wound in a barbershop, according to the NYPD. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition.

No bystanders were believed to be injured.