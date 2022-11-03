Read full article on original website
Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
Black Friday Dell deals: XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware laptops all on sale
Dell's Black Friday deals are off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
Black Friday gaming deals: Laptops, consoles, and accessories on sale now
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on-the-cheap.
Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
Here are the best times to shop and travel for the holidays, according to Google data
During the holiday season, nearly everyone has traveling, shopping, and cooking on their agenda, making it challenging to get any of these things done. Google Maps has collected trends to give you recommendations on when to shop and travel to avoid the masses of crowds doing the same. Featured. Thanksgiving...
Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.
Save $600 on this premium ASUS ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon
We have a few weeks to go before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but a trend this year we've noticed is of US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all launching pre-sales at the start of November, with deals being drip-fed over the month. This doesn't mean...
JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds are now less than $50 in flash sale
A pair of compact, wireless earbuds are now a common accessory on the daily commute or when you're down the gym, going for a run, or even just working at your desk. While they don't always provide the deeply immersive sound of over-ear headphones, they do have the benefit of being extremely portable.
LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models
For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.
PC using too much power? The latest Windows 11 preview has some tips for you
Microsoft's latest Windows 11 preview build in the Beta channel brings its new Windows Studio Effects feature to Quick Settings in the task bar, the new Energy Recommendations feature, and bigger widgets. Windows Studio Effects arrived with Windows 11 22H2 and uses AI to improve video and audio calls on...
Odd and interesting gift ideas for the hobbyist hacker in your life
While hackers are often associated with criminal acts, it's important to remember the difference between white hat and black hat activities. These days, with cyberattacks increasing in scope and complexity, we need professional, ethical hackers to help protect the day-to-day services we all use. And we especially need to encourage younger people who are curious about in this field.
How to sleep better with the Apple Watch
Since the rise of the Apple Watch, people have been competing with themselves -- and others -- to close those three notorious rings. For the past few months, I've been wearing the Apple Watch Series 8 to track my steps, stand hours, and for the first time, my sleep. As...
From plugs to thermostats, 12 useful smart home gadgets to give as gifts
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and we've gathered all the best and most affordable smart home gifts for everyone on your list; yes, even your Nana and Auntie. No matter the age, preferences, budget, or level of tech-knowledge, there is something for everyone. Smart home devices have a place...
How to unlink your Echo device from your Amazon account (so it's safe to give away or sell)
A few weeks ago, I showed you how I replaced my second generation office Echo Dot with a fifth generation unit to add a digital clock and a temperature sensor. Despite how mundane it seems to add a digital clock, it was actually a big thing to me, because I've been using my phone, computer, and Alexa to tell time for years now. I don't think I've had a clock in the house since 2014.
Apple says you might have to wait longer for your iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has confirmed that China's COVID-19 restrictions have "temporarily impacted" the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices and has warned buyers to expect delays. China imposed restrictions in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China, last Tuesday. The move comes as the holiday...
The top Sonos speakers: One, Arc, Beam, and more compared
When it comes to speakers, Sonos has been around for a while. Chances are, you have been in the home of someone who has one, and I speak from experience - we have spent many a year playing jukebox on my aunt's Sonos speakers. It's a sleek, affordable, and functional...
