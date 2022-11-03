ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

wflx.com

Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm

People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole

Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
INDIANTOWN, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole

JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home, ready to put up. "Which I...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Good Samaritan helps find lost kayaker before dark

A kayaker who was lost in the Loxahatchee wildlife refuge was located Friday with the help of a good Samaritan, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Rescuers received a 911 call from the kayaker who was unable to make it back to the dock. Officials said units were dispatched...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don't panic

Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don't panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
wflx.com

Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive. Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter

D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day. Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students. Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Martin County public schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Martin County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Schools were already scheduled to be closed...
wflx.com

Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach

A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

