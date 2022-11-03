Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
wflx.com
Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm
People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
wflx.com
Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole
Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents prepare homes, shutters ahead of Nicole
JR Henry is ready for Christmas season, but he knows that hurricane season isn’t over yet. "I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew (in 1992)," Henry recalled. The Florida native said he's got metal shutters in the garage of his Fort Pierce rental home, ready to put up. "Which I...
wflx.com
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
wflx.com
Good Samaritan helps find lost kayaker before dark
A kayaker who was lost in the Loxahatchee wildlife refuge was located Friday with the help of a good Samaritan, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Rescuers received a 911 call from the kayaker who was unable to make it back to the dock. Officials said units were dispatched...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don't panic
Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don't panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
wflx.com
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive. Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive...
wflx.com
New 5K to help fund programs from Delray Beach to Jupiter
D.I.A.D. (Done In A Day): Assists with more than 20 organizations to help with projects that can be completed in a day. Eye & Ear Alert: Providing ear and eye screenings to preschoolers and young students. Kids In The Kitchen: Importance of living a healthy lifestyle through education, cooking demonstrations,...
wflx.com
Deputies searching for missing man with autism last seen in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man. Joshua White, 41, was last seen in West Palm Beach on Nov. 3. Officials said White is autistic and requires insulin for his medical needs. Anyone with any information about Joshua White is urged to...
wflx.com
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an elderly man...
wflx.com
Deputies search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured mother, child
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a mother and a child injured near West Palm Beach. The crash occurred Friday at approximately 9:40 p.m. along Caribbean Boulevard. Officials said a mother was pushing her...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
wflx.com
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect Monday for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State. A storm surge warning is in effect for Palm Beach County. According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole...
wflx.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, expected to impact Florida this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and is expected to impact Florida over the coming days. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is located 555 miles east of the Bahamas and has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.
wflx.com
Martin County public schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Martin County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Schools were already scheduled to be closed...
wflx.com
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
wflx.com
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
wflx.com
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
wflx.com
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach
A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
Comments / 0