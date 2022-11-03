Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don't panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."

11 HOURS AGO