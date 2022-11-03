Read full article on original website
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
Bills’ Josh Allen Gives Himself Harsh Assessment After Loss to Jets
The Buffalo quarterback summed up his performance with one pointed word.
Bills at Jets: Final injury reports
OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Jets Week 9 Inactive List vs Bills; New York’s Rookie Johnson Back, White and Milano Out for Buffalo
Wide receiver Corey Davis will be out for a second straight game with a knee injury suffered in the win against Denver. Head coach Robert Saleh is confident they will get him back after the team’s bye next week. Running back James Robinson, who was added to the injury report Saturday with a knee injury, will suit up and play. When traded from Jacksonville, there was talk about “knee soreness” after his final game for the Jaguars. This will be something to monitor moving forward with him. Joe Flacco, who saw his role as QB2 get passed to Mike White last week, is a healthy scratch. Rookie Jeremy Ruckert is also out for today’s game.
Buffalo Bills news, notes: Nyheim Hines may return punts and door isn't closed on OBJ
ORCHARD PARK - Never mind the fact that last season, Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically underwhelming day when the Indianapolis Colts marched into Highmark Stadium and blasted the Buffalo Bills 41-15. That hardly even registers for new Bills running back Nyheim Hines because the game he remembers much more came 10 months earlier in January 2021 when Allen threw for 324 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards as the Bills beat his former team 27-24 in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Bears fans raging after blown pass interference call on final drive
The Chicago Bears were close to playing for overtime or beating the Miami Dolphins in regulation. Quarterback Justin Fields, who had a record-setting day, was moving the ball down the field on the Bears’ final drive. He threw a deep pass to the newly acquired Chase Claypool, who jumped for the ball but could not haul in the catch. The video replay of the jump made Bears fans upset.
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Bills GM Brandon Beane's Comment On Trading For Nyheim Hines Goes Viral
The Buffalo Bills, already one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFL, added another weapon to their offense when they traded for former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. On Friday, Bills, general manager Brandon Beane appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to ...
Watch: Terry Bradshaw makes cringe-worthy comment on pre-game show
Hall of Fame quarterback and long-time analyst Terry Bradshaw made a cringe-worthy comment during FOX's pregame show on Sunday when discussing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense. After talking about the Cardinals' mentality to always want to throw the ball instead of running it, Bradshaw said of Murray: "I...
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Patriots-Colts takeaways: Judon, defense wreak havoc in 26-3 rout
The Indianapolis Colts are as bad as we thought they were. The New England Patriots' defense put on a clinic Sunday at Gillette Stadium, holding the Colts' offense to 121 total yards on 60 plays (2.0 yards per play) and 0-for-14 on fourth down en route to an easy 26-3 win.
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots
Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Jordan Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out from Week 9. (Chris Brown) McDermott said recently acquired RB Nyheim Hines is still getting acclimated to their system but he offers a lot of “flexibility” going forward: “He’s getting himself acclimated this week. We’ll see how it goes. He offers position flexibility in addition to what he can do from the backfield. He offers return ability as well. We value that flexibility.” (Chris Brown)
Joe Burrow's Cozy Pregame Outfit is a Blueprint for Fall
Week 9 of the NFL season is not over yet, and there has already been a surplus of spectacular plays. Earlier today, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-21 Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the way, completing 22-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Burrow was only sacked one time and looked comfortable in the backfield. That could be attributed to the cozy pregame out.
