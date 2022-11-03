Just Shy of a Dozen: Nick Cannon Is Having Yet Another Kid

Nick Cannon will soon have enough children to build a soccer team. Via a nude photoshoot (of course) with model Alyssa Scott, the two announced that they have a “miracle” on the way after the couple lost their 5-month-old son to brain cancer last December. The baby on the way marks the Wild N’ Out host’s 11th known child.

“This is a miracle & a blessing ,” Scott captioned a photo that captured Cannon sitting in a bathtub putting his hand on Scott’s pregnant belly as she covered her breasts with her hands. The new baby will be considered a rainbow baby, a term describing a child born to a family that has previously lost a child during birth or infancy.

Cannon previously opened up to People about their baby Zen’s final days, saying that he and Scott visited a beach and watched the sunrise together before he died on Dec. 5. “I see it as a blessing that I got to be there,” Cannon told the magazine. “Alyssa says, ‘I think he was just waiting for you.’ “

“He was the most loving baby,” added Cannon. “I look at being his father as a great privilege.”

The new pregnancy comes a few weeks after Brittany Bell gave birth to Rise — baby no. 10 — back in late September. “Another Blessing!!!” Cannon wrote at the time. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

He added, “But more importantly, he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Here’s the Cannon child breakdown: with baby momma Bell, Cannon shares children Powerful Queen, 20 months, newborn Rise Messiah, and Golden Saigon, 5. He also has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who is also pregnant, though it’s unclear if Cannon is the father.

He also shares newborn Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Several months ago, Cannon told Lip Service he was “ fucking like crazy ” and that more children were on the way this year. Cannon joked by saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

At the time, Cannon said he went to therapy and attempted celibacy last fall, though he admits the effort did not last long since he was depressed due to the loss of his son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 of brain cancer.

“I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state,” he said. “So December, especially right before Christmas, I started fucking like crazy … So I broke the celibacy.”