Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays. The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though. When talking...
Aaron Rodgers getting mad while talking on a sideline phone became a hilarious meme
A nightmare of a season for Aaron Rodgers is continuing Sunday in Detroit where the Packers’ legendary quarterback is having a brutal game against the Lions. How bad has it gotten for Rodgers? He’s thrown not one, not two, but three interceptions in the red zone. He had...
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
NFL Coach Slept At Hospital Friday Night Before Flying To Game
A prototypical "football guy" move is trending on social media ahead of Week 9 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach slept at the hospital on Friday night, where his wife was giving birth to their child. He was then back in the team's facility and...
Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU
Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Has Interest In College Football Job Opening
It's that time of year again in college football. "Grumors" are back. In what seems to be an annual tradition, a report has emerged that former NFL coach Jon Gruden could be interested in taking a college head coaching job. This time, the program is South Florida. Radio host JP Peterson tweeted ...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
ESPN
Brian Kelly: LSU 'grew up' in every facet by answering Bama challenge
BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Brian Kelly made the decision to go for two against Alabama sound simple. "If you asked me, 'Hey, I'm going to give you one play and if you're successful on that one play, you beat Alabama,' I would've taken that 100 times out of 100," he said.
ESPN
Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders' new ownership group
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization's new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with...
Comments / 2