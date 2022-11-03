ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course

His is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University. FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment …. his is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man

A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Future of historic house in question

There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic Hancock House, which was a bed and breakfast for the last few years. A fire damaged the home last year and was up for discussion during a recent council meeting. Future of historic house in question. There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2

(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Bond revoked for former Smith County coach

The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Watch to win a pair of tickets to the Christmas Village in Nashville!

Christmas time is here and what better way to get in the holiday spirit then stopping by the Christmas Village! Located a the Nashville fairgrounds, more than 250 merchants and thousands of shoppers from around the country stop by this iconic village. The village is volunteer-operated by the Nashville Pi...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy