Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
WKRN
FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course
His is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University. FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment …. his is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee...
WKRN
Meet Miss Boston our spotlight pup at Maury County Animal Services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meet this week’s adoptable pets featured on Local On 2! This week, we’re spotlighting the Maury County Animal Shelter and today’s spotlight goes to Miss Boston!. Miss Boston was an owner surrender sadly, as her previous owner had to be hospitalized and...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
Police investigating alleged threat made toward Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after an apparent threat was made to Lebanon Special School District.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug & Weapons Charges For Tennessee Man
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle. Carter admitted to having a handgun and a DUI-suspended license during the traffic stop.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
WSMV
3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
WKRN
Future of historic house in question
There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic Hancock House, which was a bed and breakfast for the last few years. A fire damaged the home last year and was up for discussion during a recent council meeting. Future of historic house in question. There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2
(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
WKRN
Watch to win a pair of tickets to the Christmas Village in Nashville!
Christmas time is here and what better way to get in the holiday spirit then stopping by the Christmas Village! Located a the Nashville fairgrounds, more than 250 merchants and thousands of shoppers from around the country stop by this iconic village. The village is volunteer-operated by the Nashville Pi...
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Tennessee woman who shot homeless man sentenced to nearly year of probation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman who shot a homeless man five years ago in Nashville’s Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, who was living in Nashville in 2017, was convicted of reckless endangerment in the shooting of Gerald Melton, now 59, WZTV reported. She was sentenced on Thursday to 11 months and 29 days of probation, according to The Tennessean.
Cheatham County family pushes for drug dealers to be held accountable for overdose deaths
The dangers of fentanyl are serious and could be deadly, which is why one Cheatham County family has pushed for the drug dealers who sell it to be held more accountable when someone overdoses, and for the overdoses to be ruled homicides.
8 displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.
Comments / 2