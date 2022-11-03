ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hail warnings issued for Phoenix area

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Hail warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service Phoenix office for cities across the greater Phoenix area.

The weather is likely to continue into rush hour but won't stick around for much longer, the weather service said.

"It's really this afternoon that's the window here that we're looking at these showers and some of them producing small hail." National Weather Service Phoenix office meteorologist Austin Jamison said.

"By 6 p.m. we've got like a 5-10% chance of rain and then by midnight its zero." Jamison said.

However that doesn't mean the storms wont grow in intensity before rolling over.

"Could even have a strong enough one that gets to be full thunderstorm strength, in which case could have the capability to produce larger hail, say one quarter inch diameter hail," said Jamison.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

