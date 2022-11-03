Texans Wanted 2 High Draft Picks For Brandin Cooks, per Schefter

Brandin Cooks

The NFL trade deadline brought a record number of deals around the league.

But a handful of players who had been widely speculated to be on the move stayed with their original teams, including Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

We now know why the Texans couldn't find a suitor for Cooks.

A report from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated that the Texans wanted a both a second- and a fourth-round pick in return for Cooks, and no teams were willing to pay that price for the ninth-year receiver.

"One of the main reasons Houston was unable to trade WR Brandin Cooks was because it wanted second- and fourth-round picks in return for him, per sources. No team was willing to trade a 2 and 4, and assume Cooks’ $18 million fully guaranteed money for next season." -- Adam Schefter

The only starting wide receiver who did change teams prior to the NFL trade deadline, Chase Claypool, went from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick.

Schefter noted that it wasn't just the asking price for Cooks that scared potential buyers away. Cooks is due $18 million fully guaranteed next season, which would put a significant dent into the salary cap of any contender.

Cooks has since taken to Twitter to express his displeasure at being stuck with the 1-5-1 Texans.

He will reportedly not suit up for the Texans' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being healthy enough to do so.