ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd: Alejandro Garnacho's first senior goal not enough for visitors to top Europa League group

By Dan Sansom
SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alessandro Del Piero plays down rumours linking Antonio Conte with Juventus

Alessandro Del Piero has played down speculation Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could return to Juventus and insisted his old team-mate still has “a lot of things to do” at his current side.Conte, who played for Juve for 13 seasons and won three successive Serie A titles as manager between 2012-2014, celebrated a year in charge of Spurs on Wednesday, the day after they secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille.While Tottenham were able to celebrate progression into the knockout stage, Juventus have found life in Europe’s elite competition tough...
FOX Sports

Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?

Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online

Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
fourfourtwo.com

Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed

Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
SkySports

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Liverpool live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Tottenham host Liverpool at 11:30am ET Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season. Sparks usually fly when these two collide. Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of...
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Mikel Arteta proving managerial nous at Arsenal while Mohamed Salah double sees off Tottenham

A lot of people would never have thought Mikel Arteta would reach 150 games as Arsenal manager. Go back one season and many did not expect to see Arteta at the club when they were bottom of the table with zero wins from their opening three games. Two seasons ago, they were just above the relegation zone at Christmas and failed to qualify for European football that term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy