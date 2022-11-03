ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Kearney Hub

More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County uses federal COVID-relief money on road project

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A well-traveled bridge in Adams County will be getting some work done thanks to money the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to go toward repairing the bridge, located about seven miles south of Adams Central High School on Adams Central Road.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Amy Nebesniak creates learning pathways for students of all ages

KEARNEY – Amy Nebesniak’s math career started with one “amazing” eighth grade teacher. “Looking back, it wasn’t the math I was drawn to, it was the way she made me feel. She made you want to be in class. She made you feel you could do this, no matter what,” Nebesniak said. “I knew ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be like her.’ My heart was pulled to teaching right then.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
GIBBON, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg faces Grand Island Cedar Catholic in the C1 State Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes defeat North Bend Central in a thrilling five set match in the semi-finals round of the State Volleyball Tournament to advance to the Championship Game against the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Crusaders come into the match with a 3-1 over the Minden Whippets.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Monday 11-7

Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Animal Clinic, Homestead of Hastings, Harvard Rest Haven, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Dewalt Tools prices vary, Large Insulated Coveralls Regular/Tall $30, 402-462-9018. Looking for: Shower Chair, 402-469-8903. For sale: 9x7 Insulated Garage Door...
HASTINGS, NE
Sioux City Journal

New sculpture by famous artist unveiled at Kearney's Yanney Heritage Park

KEARNEY — A 15-foot Gilded Yellow and Plum Tower, created by Seattle-based artist Dale Chihuly, was dedicated Monday at Yanney Heritage Park. It was made possible by private donations through the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation. Attending the private dedication ceremony was Mike Yanney of Omaha, son of E.K. and...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)

PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Quiet and cool weather the next few days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...

