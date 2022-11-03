Westchester job seekers will have a better idea about salaries under wage transparency law

Job seekers in Westchester County will have a better idea of what they would be paid under a new law requiring employers to include salary ranges in job postings.



Westchester-based employers will have to state the minimum and maximum salaries for any job, promotion or transfer opportunity as of Sunday.



Jonathan Flaks, a career transition expert, says the wage transparency law is great news for both sides.



"This really will help candidates to hone in on the jobs that they can target," he says. "Make employers' recruiting efforts more efficient because they're going to have fewer candidates that are not a fit financially."



Not everyone agrees the new legislation will bring positive impacts. The Business Council of Westchester says while the transparency is necessary, businesses will end up hurting.



"All employers will need to conduct extensive analysis of those existing titles that they have and salaries to create specified ranges," says John

Ravitz, executive vice president and COO of the Business Council of Westchester.



Employers would also be prohibited from requesting any wage history from possible candidates or rely on wage history from candidates to determine wages.



"Are we just adding another layer of obstacles that are going to help business continue to grow in New York or prevent businesses from coming to New York," says Ravitz.



The penalties are pretty hefty. Any employer who is inviolation would be subject to a fine between $125,000 to $250,000.



New York City already passed a similar law on Tuesday.