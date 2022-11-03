ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester job seekers will have a better idea about salaries under wage transparency law

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp8Gg_0ixpRJn300

Job seekers in Westchester County will have a better idea of what they would be paid under a new law requiring employers to include salary ranges in job postings.

Westchester-based employers will have to state the minimum and maximum salaries for any job, promotion or transfer opportunity as of Sunday.

Jonathan Flaks, a career transition expert, says the wage transparency law is great news for both sides.

"This really will help candidates to hone in on the jobs that they can target," he says. "Make employers' recruiting efforts more efficient because they're going to have fewer candidates that are not a fit financially."

Not everyone agrees the new legislation will bring positive impacts. The Business Council of Westchester says while the transparency is necessary, businesses will end up hurting.

"All employers will need to conduct extensive analysis of those existing titles that they have and salaries to create specified ranges," says John

Ravitz, executive vice president and COO of the Business Council of Westchester.

Employers would also be prohibited from requesting any wage history from possible candidates or rely on wage history from candidates to determine wages.

"Are we just adding another layer of obstacles that are going to help business continue to grow in New York or prevent businesses from coming to New York," says Ravitz.

The penalties are pretty hefty. Any employer who is inviolation would be subject to a fine between $125,000 to $250,000.

New York City already passed a similar law on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy