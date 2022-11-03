ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyKDs_0ixpQfuI00

Local bars to choose whether they will show Eagles or Phillies game Thursday night 01:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.

At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies.

"Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel like I jinxed the team," Brett said with a laugh. "The beers will be flowing tonight."

At Mulligan's in Oaklyn, New Jersey, owner Jim Mulligan has enough TVs to play both games, but it's still a challenge.

"That's going to be a little tricky here," Mulligan said. "We're going to put the sound on the Phillies and have a couple TVs for the Eagles."

Mulligan expects larger crowds, which means more preparation, including hundreds of pounds of additional chicken wings and a third more beer than he orders on a typical night.

"More staff. We're doing more ordering," Mulligan said. "We're doing two orders a week instead of one order."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Philly fans shouldn't put sports over human decency

I have lived in the Philadelphia area for the last five years. I have grown to love this city, the people in it and the teams that represent the heart of what Philly truly is. I even own significantly more Philadelphia sports apparel than I have for Houston. But as a Houston native, and someone that has a tattoo with the Astros logo, there was no way I could turn my back on my 'Stros this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run

>Casino Breaks Betting Record Mainly Due to Phillies' World Series Run. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A sports betting site in Pennsylvania says activity from the Phillies' World Series run has helped it break state records. Officials with FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia say more than 10-million-dollars, their biggest monthly handle ever, was posted in October. They also say the 50-percent increase from the NL Championship Series to the World Series put wagering totals on par with those for a typical Sunday Eagles game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hurts, Brown show support for Jason Kelce's Underdog brand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles remain undefeated at 8-0, it turns out players are doing great things off the field as well. Eagles center Jason Kelce was at the Bok Bar in South Philadelphia over the weekend promoting his Underdog apparel brand. Proceeds from the clothing line will go to Kelce's Be Philly foundation, which supports local youth organizations. Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown made an appearance at the event. There were also auctions and raffles featuring items donated by Kelce's friends. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Reports: Eflin elects free agency; Phillies exercise Nola's option

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies' season ended Saturday night when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games. Now the offseason begins and the first two pieces of news involve starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin.The Phillies, as expected, picked up Nola's $18 million club option for the 2023 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.Eflin opted to decline his $15 million mutual option with the Phillies and become a free agent, Heyman and MLB.com's Jon Morosi each reported.The 28-year-old Eflin joins six other Phillies free agents.Chris Devenski, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies try to show run to World Series was just a start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans.With that, Harper walked away and into the offseason, one that could include surgery.Harper's need to address a balky right elbow that turned the right fielder into a designated hitter this season is one of the top priorities for the National League champions.Trying to figure out if the Phillies' scintillating postseason run, which ultimately fizzled against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Phillies' World Series run sparks local sports apparel creators

Even hardcore Phillies fans may have been iffy wondering if this team could make a legitimate playoff run just four weeks ago. Fast forward to early November and now the Phils are fighting for their lives, with a do-or-die World Series Game 6 taking place Saturday night. It's been an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies' Rob Thomson not named NL Manager of the Year Award finalist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man who took over a 22-29 team and led it to Game 6 of the World Series is, somehow, not a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award. Major League Baseball on Monday revealed the finalists: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, New York Mets' Buck Showalter and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker.Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson did not make the cut.Thomson became just the seventh interim manager to take a team to the postseason. The Phillies were 65-46 under Thomson.The Phillies did not win 100 games like the Dodgers, Braves and Mets, but under Thomson, the club rallied together and ended an 11-year postseason drought.Not only did they end the drought, but the Phillies did while navigating without Bryce Harper and Jean Segura for prolonged periods of time because of injuries and even ace Zack Wheeler too.The Phils removed the interim tag and signed Thomson to a two-year deal after his club beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series.The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the awards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

76ers unveil sculpture of Dolph Schayes in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Dolph Schayes Saturday at the team's training facility in Camden. He is the ninth Sixer to be honored on the Legends Walk Schayes was the first head coach of the 76ers when they moved from Syracuse to Philadelphia in 1963.He was named an All-Star for 12 straight seasons between 1950 and 1961 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame in 2006.Schayes passed away in 2015 at the age of 87.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Questlove performing at election day concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day is Tuesday and when you cast your ballot in Philadelphia, you could be treated to some free entertainment. Philly's own Questlove just announced he will be performing at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. He'll be joined by other celebrity DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff. Questlove said the pop-up concert is part of a nationwide effort to bring joy to the democratic process. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
brotherlygame.com

Local Broadcast pair to call their final Union game

Philadelphia Union fans will have the chance to listen to the voices that have called each of this year's non-national television games. The Union announced that JP Dellacamera and Danny Higginbotham will be in Los Angeles and will reach the match live on PhiladelphiaUnion.com. The stream will start at 3:50...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brother of MOVE bombing victims files lawsuit against UPenn, City of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorneys for Lionell Dotson, the brother of 1985 MOVE bombing victims Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, have filed a lawsuit against the University Of Pennsylvania and The City Of Philadelphia. The lawsuit claims the university disposed of the remains after they were held for decades and used in classes without the family's knowledge or consent.On May 13, 1985, the City Of Philadelphia dropped a bomb on the MOVE compound at Osage Avenue killing the Dotson sisters and nine others, all of whom were Black.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
howtogeek.com

Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?

The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy