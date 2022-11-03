Read full article on original website
Dougherty Co. commissioners educate public on SPLOST ballot this election season
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot.
Dougherty, Lee County officials ready for Election Day voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
ALBANY — Two out of two Elections officials polled on Monday agree: Georgia’s My Voter Page is the place to go for the who and where for voters with last-minute questions ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The when is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can...
U.S. House candidate Chris West makes case during Albany visit
ALBANY — Making his last pitch in the final days of the long campaign, U.S. House candidate Chris West was making sure to leave no stone unturned, visiting areas throughout the District 2 territory. “We’ve been out in east Albany, south Albany, a lot of communities that have been...
Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenges of Dougherty, three other counties in District 151
AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151. The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his...
Lee County officials encourage residents to support local infrastructure with their vote
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - With less than 24 hours before Election Day, you might be reviewing sample ballots to prepare. For those voting in Lee County, what else besides candidates will you have a say in on Tuesday?. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet and you’re headed to the...
Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot
Dougherty Co. Commission will have a tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Tifton voters cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to pass near or the east of southwest Georgia on Friday. Up to an inch of rain is possible in Albany. Areas east of I-75 could get more than 2′'. Rain will start late Wednesday to early Thursday. Winds could...
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting
Dougherty Co. commissioners educate public on SPLOST ballot this election season. Thirteenth Colony Distillery is known for its famous bourbon whiskey. And now, also for its award-winning vodka.
New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot.
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot.
Tifton receives downtown development grant
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Aesthetic and appeal. Those are the two areas of downtown Tifton that the city wants to improve upon. The city was one of nine communities awarded funding through the rural downtown redevelopment grant. The City of Tifton was granted over $900,000 by the Georgia Department of...
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
Americus distillery earns top awards
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards. Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits. Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are...
How an award-winning Americus distillery makes its spirits
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot.
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
Superb Woman: Crystal Jenkins King
Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.
