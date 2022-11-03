ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot

Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot

Dougherty Co. Commission will have a tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Tifton voters cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Jay Randall Walk

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton.

Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bryan Walk

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton receives downtown development grant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Aesthetic and appeal. Those are the two areas of downtown Tifton that the city wants to improve upon. The city was one of nine communities awarded funding through the rural downtown redevelopment grant. The City of Tifton was granted over $900,000 by the Georgia Department of...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Americus distillery earns top awards

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Thirteenth Colony Distillery is the oldest operation in Georgia to win two top Bourbon Whiskey awards. Southern hospitality and friendship are what Thirteenth Colony hopes customers will feel when they taste their distilled spirits. Thirteenth Colony is the oldest operating distillery since prohibition. And they are...
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Signs o' the times

The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
cobbcounty.org

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Crystal Jenkins King

Crystal King hails from Albany, GA , graduating from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State University, and graduated from Albany State University before attending UTA, where she received her MBA and a graduate certificate in Asian Business Studies. Currently the National Vice President, Creative at American Heart Association where she was also Multicultural Marketing National Director, she worked as the Sr. Manager of Philanthropy at JCPenney and also enjoyed a stint at Susan G. Komen. A breast cancer survivor, this wife and mother is the CEO and co-founder of The Love Kings. Crystal is a writer, speaker, producer, director and a “super blogger.” Additionally she was a Pink Together Survivor Ambassador for General Mills.
ALBANY, GA

