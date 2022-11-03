Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
How to see Tuesday's total lunar eclipse in California, the final total lunar eclipse until 2025
The final total lunar eclipse for three years takes place in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s going to be a challenge for people in Northern California to catch a view, though people in other parts of the state have a better shot, according to our weather team.
