Selena's Longtime Friend & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Seemingly Unfollowed Her
One of Selena Gomez recent comments may have inadvertently caused a bit of friendship drama, or at least that’s what some fans think. Following the premiere of her documentary My Mind & Me Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, all eyes were on Gomez’s longtime friend Francia Raisa’s Instagram, as sleuths reported that she left an eyebrow-raising comment on a post about Gomez and notably does not follow Gomez on Instagram. The whole thing quickly spiraled into a huge drama about Francia Raisa possibly unfollowing Selena Gomez over comments made in the doc, but before you jump to any conclusions, let’s explain this tricky situation.
Hilary Duff & Aaron Carter’s Relationship Timeline Is Bittersweet
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter’s tween love story will always be a sweet one. The duo might have dated two whole decades ago, but their relationship is still unforgettable. (A moment for the iconic Christmas-themed Lizzie McGuire episode, “Aaron Carter's Coming to Town.”) Although they didn’t stay in touch in the years after their breakup, they always seemed to have a soft spot for one another.
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 4, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 4, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. HOW T-PAIN & CAROLE KING INFLUENCED MEGHAN TRAINOR’S SOUND. Eight years after “All About That Bass”...
Nick Carter & More Celebs Wrote Touching Tributes To Aaron Carter After His Death
Following the news of Aaron Carter’s death on Saturday, Nov. 5, social media lit up with tons of emotional tributes to the pop star and actor. Carter had close relationships with several celebrities, many of whom memorialized him with touching messages after learning the tragic news. From exes like Hilary Duff to close colleagues like NSYNC, these celebrity tributes to Aaron Carter mourn a life lost too soon after his sudden death.
The Kardashians Dressed In Iconic Kris Jenner Looks For Her Bday & I Can't Pick A Fave
Kris Jenner herself has officially been Krissed. The Kardashians’ momager celebrated her 67th birthday on Nov. 5, and the theme for her ultra-glam birthday bash on Nov. 4 was “Dress Up As Your Best Kris,” according to Kim Kardashian. And everyone took the theme extremely seriously — Kris’ famous daughters dressed up in iconic Kris outfits for the occasion, complete with Kris’ signature black pixie cut hairstyle. They did their best Kris impressions at the lavish dinner party, and the resemblances were uncanny. See the Kardashians' Kris Jenner costumes for her 67th birthday, because they’re already meme gold.
“Causeway” Is a Return to Form for Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is back, and she’s smaller than ever! That’s the unusual, unofficial selling point of Causeway, an intimate new film that just debuted, with appropriate quietude, on Apple TV+. Lawrence has spent much of the past decade since the first Hunger Games movie as one of the biggest young stars in the world. This makes Causeway — not quite a two-character drama, but close to it, about an Army Corps of Engineers vet coming home after a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan — look like a reset, jumping all the way back to Winter’s Bone, the stark backwoods noir that occasioned Lawrence’s first Oscar nomination. (She’s since been nominated thrice more, and won once.) It’s a good film, and Lawrence is good in it, even as it plays like a self-conscious abdication of her star power.
Kendall Jenner’s Mental Health Tips Are “Higher Goddess” Energy
Kendall Jenner is famously one of the more private members of the Kar-Jenner family, but she’s breaking her silence on how she’s embracing a new wellness chapter. In The Kardashians on Hulu and in a recent podcast interview, the model — who’s been open about her struggles with social anxiety and depression in the past — shared strategies she’s learned to reduce anxiety in her day-to-day life and protect her energy. Kendall Jenner’s mental health tips include everything from techniques to support work-life balance to a TikTok trend that’s all about self-love — as well as details of a “well-being room” she has in her home.
Armageddon Time
Whether you stan Anne Hathaway’s The Devil Wears Prada bangs or adored her shaved head look as Fantine in Les Mis, you have to admire the lengths she’s willing to go — or cut off — for a role. Her latest hair transformation just might be her best yet. You can be the judge, but Hathaway’s pixie cut is giving the very best kind of retro vibes.
Where Was The Crown Season 5 Filmed? Visit These Royal Locations
If you’ve been hooked on The Crown for the past few years, you’re probably on the edge of your seat waiting for season five to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There’s sure to be plenty of drama and historic moments, plus spectacular filming locations that mimic the real lives of the British royals. If you’re wondering, where was The Crown Season 5 filmed, here are all the international filming destinations you can visit for a taste of the royal treatment.
Here Are All Of Netflix's New 2022 Holiday Movies & TV Shows
Since the release of 2017’s A Christmas Prince, Netflix has turned its sights toward the holidays every winter. From hit films like Single All The Way to TV specials of regular favorites, like Nailed It!, the streaming platform has become one of the best places to find a holiday surprise. The latest batch of new titles set for Netflix’s 2022 holiday movies and TV shows promise that this season’s tidings will be no different.
Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"
Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.
Are Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Engaged? Here's The Latest
They may have sparked their romance on Instagram, but Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are a notoriously private couple. In their two years as partners, the two have kept their love life to themselves, so much so that fans had been wondering for months if they secretly got engaged and decided to never announce it. The speculation reached a fever pitch in early November after a newspaper claimed the celeb couple was engaged, but then it retracted the statement and neither Mescal nor Bridgers have confirmed it. So, are Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers actually engaged, or have they been trolling everyone? Here’s why the rumors aren’t going away.
Bryce Hall Confirmed His Ex Addison Rae Blocked Him By Crying On TikTok
Former flames Bryce Hall and Addison Rae can’t seem to stop beefing. You thought the drama was over when they broke up last year? Think again. The on-again, off-again couple split back in March 2021, but they are still stirring the pot in their latest social media feud. On Nov. 3, Hall posted a TikTok calling Rae out for blocking him on Twitter and paired it with a hilarious sound from Kim Kardashian.
The Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Playlist Has Arrived
Black Panther is considered a significant turning point in Marvel Studios’ evolution, proving once and for all that superheroes didn’t need to be white westerners to sell tickets. But it also was a turning point in Marvel music; it had the first original soundtrack explicitly written for a Marvel film that was also a chart-topping success. The songs on the soundtrack for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, suggest a hit album will also accompany the new film.
