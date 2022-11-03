Jennifer Lawrence is back, and she’s smaller than ever! That’s the unusual, unofficial selling point of Causeway, an intimate new film that just debuted, with appropriate quietude, on Apple TV+. Lawrence has spent much of the past decade since the first Hunger Games movie as one of the biggest young stars in the world. This makes Causeway — not quite a two-character drama, but close to it, about an Army Corps of Engineers vet coming home after a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan — look like a reset, jumping all the way back to Winter’s Bone, the stark backwoods noir that occasioned Lawrence’s first Oscar nomination. (She’s since been nominated thrice more, and won once.) It’s a good film, and Lawrence is good in it, even as it plays like a self-conscious abdication of her star power.

21 MINUTES AGO