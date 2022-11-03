Read full article on original website
The Verge
Buying two games at Target will get you a third one for free
Target’s promotion that will set you up with three video games for the price of two is something that gamers shouldn’t miss. If you buy two full-price games, you’ll get a third of equal or lesser value for free. The retailer is including several physical copies of games in the deal, including recent ones like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for PlayStation or Xbox, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring for PlayStation and Xbox, and many more. Sadly, God of War Ragnarök isn’t included in the promotion, but other PlayStation hits are, including Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Sony’s all-around excellent WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off
There’s no telling what another day might bring — especially if you too are glued to our coverage of a certain social media hellscape — but you can rest assured that The Verge’s deals team is always on the lookout for ways to help you save, both in the form of early Black Friday deals or whatever we can scrounge up for you on a random Saturday.
AMC is working with Zoom to turn some theaters into giant meeting rooms
File this one under collaborations we didn’t see coming: AMC is working with Zoom to turn some of its movie theaters into massive videoconferencing spaces for 75 to 150 people for when you really need your meeting to leave an impact. AMC will even provide “food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs,” though for an additional cost, of course.
Apple’s reportedly building an advertising network around its Major League Soccer deal
Apple’s building an advertising network as part of its deal to start streaming Major League Soccer (MLS) games next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that Apple’s in talks with advertisers and MLS sponsors to display ads during soccer games and “related shows.”
Netflix wants more of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology
Spooky season 2022’s firmly behind us at this point, but Netflix’s choice to renew The Watcher and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story makes it seem like the streamer’s already looking forward to next year’s. Netflix announced today that it’s ordered more seasons of...
Apple reportedly wants to swap the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase for just ‘Siri’
Apple’s looking to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri,” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This means you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As noted...
Elon Musk’s $7.99 Twitter Blue with verification is ‘coming soon’ on iOS
Twitter’s app on iOS has been updated to support Elon Musk’s $7.99 per month Twitter Blue. The app’s latest update on the Apple App Store says you have to pay for Blue to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
You can get in line right now to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony (update: sold out)
Update November 7th, 7:55PM ET: It appears Sony has sold out of the PS5 for the time being. If want to increase your odds in the future, however, be sure to check out our tips for securing Sony’s next-gen console. You have an opportunity to buy a PlayStation 5...
Matter is here, but it’s still a long road to the simple smart home
At the official launch event for Matter this week, I saw a lot of exciting things: a Google Nest Hub controlling an Eve Energy smart plug; a Wiz light bulb working with Apple Home; a Yale smart lock talking to a SmartThings hub over Thread. None of these things were possible before Matter. And all of these things worked well in their demos using voice, app, and other smart home control interfaces — even in the interference hell of a mini-trade show floor.
