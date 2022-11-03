ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Idaho8.com

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich. The move came after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the moves one day after an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons. Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school. He’s served as a team consultant and an ESPN commentator most recently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Idaho8.com

Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho8.com

Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as Cleveland ended its extended break. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say if Ward has been completely cleared, only that he’s “still in the next step of the process.” Teller, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, missed the past two games with a calf injury. Cleveland visits Miami on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH

