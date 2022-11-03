BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they’ve been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice as Cleveland ended its extended break. Ward has been in concussion protocol since sustaining a head injury in the fourth quarter on Oct. 9. The 25-year-old has had at least three known concussions in his five-year NFL career. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say if Ward has been completely cleared, only that he’s “still in the next step of the process.” Teller, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, missed the past two games with a calf injury. Cleveland visits Miami on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO