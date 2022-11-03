Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office began searching for a possible "sexual predator" in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff's Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
klkntv.com
No one injured after several shots were fired during group argument, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several shots were fired during a group argument in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say. Around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to a neighborhood near North 14th and Adams Streets after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a group of people,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in for driving through Halloween block party
OMAHA, Neb. -- The driver of the vehicle that drove through an annual Halloween block and was shot by an officer in Omaha was released from the hospital and taken into custody. The Omaha Police Department said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked at Douglas County Corrections today and charged with...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman’s $77,000 Diamond Ring Found
Lincoln Police say a 4-carat diamond ring worth more than $77,000 that was reported stolen last Thursday has been found. LPD says a woman said she was eating lunch at the Costco food court near 14th and pine Lake Road on Wednesday when she left her Louis Vuitton wallet on a seat with the ring inside.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested on several charges in Task Force Investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed at his Lincoln home. The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators searched a home on F Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, where they found numerous controlled substances, explosives and a firearm. This resulted in the arrested of 51-year-old Jeffery Ziegler of Lincoln.
