CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The curtain went up and North Carolina didn’t exactly deliver a show-stopping performance right on cue. The No. 1 Tar Heels got off to an out-of-sync start, plodding past UNC Wilmington 69-56 on Monday night at the Smith Center to begin this season framed by the highest of expectations.
It wasn’t pretty, but more than that it wasn’t dramatic, and that was no surprise. Alabama basketball opened its season in Coleman Coliseum Monday night with a 75-54 win over the Longwood Lancers. There are great expectations for fourth-year Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats, but the 20th-ranked Bama...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina tipped off its 2022-23 season with a win over UNC-Wilmington, 69-56, Monday at the Smith Center. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins captured the action from his courtside view ...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– No. 1 North Carolina opened its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNCW on Monday night at the Smith Center. Despite the Tar Heels having a slow start, they were able to pull away and withstand the Seahawks. Caleb Love and RJ Davis led the team in points with 17 apiece. Armando Bacot grabbed nine rebounds and contributed 16 points of his own. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance chipped in six points and three rebounds, and guard Seth Trimble came off the bench to put up four points.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State got the season started off right with a 99-50 win over Austin-Peay led by 26 points from Terquavion Smith and 18 points from Jarkel Joiner. The backcourt duo also combined for 13 assists and seven rebounds in their first official game as teammates for the Wolfpack.
With the long-distance shots not falling and Fairfield in the double bonus, Wake Forest took it to the basket in the second half. The Stags couldn’t stay in front of.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following a 71-59 victory Monday night over Fairfield. Here's the bulk of that press conference in Q&A.
