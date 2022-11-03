ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was a little tougher than expected but Virginia men's basketball opened its season with a win. Senior guard Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, hitting four triples as UVa fought off North Carolina Central's second half comeback to secure the 73-61 win on Monday night. Senior Francisco Caffaro and juniors Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick each scored 10 for Virginia (1-0). Virginia head coach Tony Elliott spoke to the media after the win.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina tipped off its 2022-23 season with a win over UNC-Wilmington, 69-56, Monday at the Smith Center. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins captured the action from his courtside view ...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– No. 1 North Carolina opened its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNCW on Monday night at the Smith Center. Despite the Tar Heels having a slow start, they were able to pull away and withstand the Seahawks. Caleb Love and RJ Davis led the team in points with 17 apiece. Armando Bacot grabbed nine rebounds and contributed 16 points of his own. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance chipped in six points and three rebounds, and guard Seth Trimble came off the bench to put up four points.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina freshman Tyler Nickel is expected to make his college debut on Monday night when the Tar Heels take on UNC Wilmington in the season opener. Nickel will be an interesting player to track all season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound rookie from Elkton, Va. arrived in Chapel Hill with the reputation of a shooter and a scorer. He can certainly pour it in --- Nickel set the Virginia scoring record after four seasons at East Rockingham High School.
