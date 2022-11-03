CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– No. 1 North Carolina opened its 2022-23 campaign with a 69-56 win over UNCW on Monday night at the Smith Center. Despite the Tar Heels having a slow start, they were able to pull away and withstand the Seahawks. Caleb Love and RJ Davis led the team in points with 17 apiece. Armando Bacot grabbed nine rebounds and contributed 16 points of his own. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance chipped in six points and three rebounds, and guard Seth Trimble came off the bench to put up four points.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO