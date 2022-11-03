Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Can Help You Earn GED for Free
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia can help you if you want to get your GED. They are state and federally funded so you can earn it for free! You can go in person or get your GED online. Check out how you can get started.
WSET
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
WSET
Bedford Area Fire Training Center looking for equipment donations to conduct training
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Fire Training Center needs your help to successfully conduct a new training. Located in the Town of Bedford, the center is currently constructing a Heavy Rescue Training area within the center, which is similar to the photo below:. This site will be...
WSET
University-wide power outage impacting LU restored hours later, caused by equipment issue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University's main campus is without power after an early morning outage. According to LU Alert, the university's campus alert page, at 7:48 a.m. students were notified of an outage. FINAL UPDATE:. According to Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power, the outage was caused by an...
WSET
SEE IT: Danville Fire Dept. and E-911 Center team up for first-ever Chili Cookoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department teamed up with the E-911 Center for a bit of competitive fun. The first-ever Firefighters and Telecommunications Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend. DFD said the event was enjoyed by all the participants, judges, and spectators. The winners are as...
WSET
SEE IT: DPD hosts open house at new HQ, 200+ community members show up
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department opened its brand new home to city residents on Saturday. The open house for the community allowed folks to get an inside look at the department's updated headquarters. According to DPD, over 200 people stopped by to tour, speak with officers...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
WSET
Averett, DPD team up to start 'Comfy Cougar Program,' helping children encountering trauma
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Averett University’s Sociology/Criminal Justice Department, the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC) at Averett, and the Danville Police Department is working to help children experiencing trauma in a brand-new way. The groups shook hands on Thursday, Oct. 27, on a new deal...
WSET
'Gave me chills:' Town of Bedford welcomes Purple Heart Truck and convention
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Bedford welcomed the Purple Heart convention to town this morning, and with them, they brought a special symbol. The Purple Heart Truck came down from Richmond to be a part of the convention for all the Purple Heart recipients to see. It's...
WSET
Nelson County High School theatre group wins festival, actors recognized
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A theatre group at Nelson County High School won big at a competition over the weekend. The cast and directors of "Selections from the One Act Play That Goes Wrong" won the Region 2C Sub-region Theatre Festival on Saturday. Lane Payne and Sophie Oglivie...
WSET
Troutville man dies in Botetourt County Crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 25-year-old Troutville man is dead after a crash on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said the crash happened on Route 676. River Scott Lawson was driving a pickup when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment, and overturned, VSP said.
WSET
Why a polling location error impacted 400 Lynchburg residents ahead of midterms
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Ahead of Tuesday's general election, Lynchburg's Registrar's Office is keeping voters up to date when it comes to a previous miscommunication regarding polling locations. The office said a data transfer error in the City’s GIS system in October has caused a miscommunication regarding polling locations...
WSET
World Help celebrates grand-opening of new 26,000-square-foot facility in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — An area humanitarian organization, World Help, celebrated the grand opening of its newly-built distribution center at its headquarters in Forest on Friday. The new facility will bear the name of its previous facility–Louanne Guillermin Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center–and will increase and expand its current relief...
WSET
City of Danville to offer free bus rides to the polls for election day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the city on Election Day on Tuesday. The City said the free service is to encourage interested people to vote by removing transportation as a barrier. The service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which...
WSET
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
WSET
Junior League of Roanoke kicks off holiday shopping season with 34th annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is helping kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with its signature annual fundraiser, Stocked Market. The 34th annual Stocked Market will take place November 11 through 13 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center. Stocked Market attracts around 10,000...
WSET
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County
(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
Comments / 0