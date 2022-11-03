ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump & DeSantis Appear In Separate Campaign Events Sunday

By Wendi Grossman
 4 days ago
It's the last weekend of campaigning ahead of Election Day and former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis will appear in separate rallies. Trump will be in Miami Sunday stumping for Marco Rubio while DeSantis holds his own separate event in Ft. Myers at the exact same time. Florida Atlantic University's Kevin Wagner says no official word yet on if either will make a presidential run, but if they both do it could create some major divisions in the party. A newly released Vanity Fair report says DeSantis will wait until 2028 if Trump announces. Sunday marks the last day of early voting in Broward and Miami-Dade.

