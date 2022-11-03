SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters on Tuesday were deciding who should serve as California’s next chief fiscal watchdog, with Republicans hopeful the race for controller offers the GOP one of its best chances to win in the deep-blue state. Republican Lanhee Chen, a policy fellow on leave from the conservative think tank the Hoover Institution, is vying to end his party’s 16-year losing streak in statewide races. His opponent is Malia Cohen, a Democrat who serves on a state tax board. The state controller, a post held since 2015 by Democrat Betty Yee, has the power to disburse state funds and audit government agencies. The controller also serves on more than 70 boards and commissions, including one that incentivizes renewable energy production and another that gives bonds to nonprofit colleges. Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, won the June primary, but the four Democrats running against him collectively won more votes. He’s marketed himself as someone who would be an independent watchdog of the state’s finances.

