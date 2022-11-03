Read full article on original website
Biden on Roids
4d ago
Yeah right!! Just pay up Alex..We all know that this is just a ploy to start a fund raiser from your audience to claim that you're fighting for their gun rights! lmao 🤣
mgysgt
4d ago
Oh you poor tubby little man, those mean parents that had their children murdered and you and your memes threatened and harassed picked on you... BOO HOO. You whin and make like you are a victim in court and then when away and with your memes, you all of a sudden turn into Mighty Mouth. Pay up and shut up.
Viva Satire!
4d ago
An Attorney for Sandy Hook Families responded that Alex Jones should really admit himself to a psychiatric Hospital.
