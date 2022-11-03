Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
$1.6K in Items Stolen From Radio Tower Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever burglarized a radio tower site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred prior to Sept. 27 in the 1600 block of Hereford Ranch Road. "Husky power tools and 50 feet...
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne
The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Longtime Cheyenne Cop Hangs Up His Badge After 28+ Years
After nearly three decades of service with the Cheyenne Police Department, Detective Jim Harper has hung up his badge. Harper, whose last day was on Halloween, began his career with the department in 1994 and joined the detective bureau in 2010. In his 28-plus years on the job, he did...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
BREAKING: Laramie County Deputy Injured, Suspect Dead After Shootout
A suspect is dead and a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital following a shootout in Saddle Ridge Monday night. According to a department Facebook post, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 8 p.m. to serve a warrant. "During the course of...
UPDATE: I-80 At Pine Bluffs Now Open, Roads Still Slick
UPDATE 7:10 a.m.; Interstate 80 eastbound at Pine Bluffs is now open after being closed for several hours. But slick road conditions and black ice remains hazards across much of the state at this hour. You can access the latest WYDOT Road and Travel report here. In the wake of...
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Mmmm Coffee! Cheyenne Starbucks Have The Holiday Cups Available
I know, I know, you've been waiting all year to get your hands on these bad boys, and now is your time to shine, baby. The holiday Starbucks coffee cups are stocked up and ready to fill with coffee and holiday cheer. Just think, with all the snow we got last night, you can put on a warm sweater and winter hat, so you can drink your coffee in the fancy holiday cup on the sidewalk. But not just any sip, you have to hold it with both hands, close your eyes, and really enjoy it. Those are the rules. I don't make them.
Cheyenne Mayor: Abandoned Golf Course Could Be Key to Solving CFD Parking Woes
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the former golf course at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which was closed in 2020 following six years of financial losses totaling nearly $300,000, could be the answer to Cheyenne Frontier Days' parking problems. CFD had planned on moving its Park-n-Ride service from Interstate 25...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm
While it's not unusual for Cheyenne to see snow on Halloween -- the city saw 0.6 inches last year -- it's been 20 years since the Magic City of the Plains has seen a spooky amount of snow on the holiday. According to NOAA Online Weather Data, the capital city...
Cheyenne Sees Driest October in 34 Years
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the capital city saw only 0.11 inches of precipitation last month, making it the driest October in 34 years. This is the seventh month in a row that Cheyenne has seen less than normal precipitation. "Unfortunately, 2022's relentless dryness continued through October,"...
