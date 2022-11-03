Read full article on original website
doing all that to a elderly she deserves the worst how you going to pick or abuse someone that's helpless she deserve to go straight to prison with no bond and no release that she had no sympathy for someone that could have been her mother
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WRAL
Shooting under investigation in Wayne County
A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. Reporter: Michael GraceWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
wcti12.com
Three arrested following shots fired incident in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Three men are facing charges following a shots fired incident in New Bern that happened in the Watson Ave. area on Nov. 2, 2022. A New Bern police officer heard shots in the area and then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed.
WRAL
Police: Goldsboro man wanted for murder since September arrested with help from US Marshals
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Goldsboro man who was wanted for murder since September was arrested by officers on Thursday. Police took Shadell Issiah Barksdale, 32, was taken into custody at the 600 block of South Claiborne Street. According to Google Maps, this is a residential area off East Elm Street.
wcti12.com
Man charged with Second Degree Forcible Rape in Pitt County
Pitt County — On October 30, Pitt County deputies responded to a reported sexual assault at a home on Clark's Neck Road. The caller reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend who was an overnight guest in the home. As a result of the investigation,...
cbs17
Goldsboro traffic crash injures elderly woman who was chasing her dog, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department. On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.
WITN
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
wcti12.com
Martin County deputies looking for teenager
ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
WITN
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport. It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.
WITN
KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Ayden man sentenced to 110 months for firearm offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rice. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away. Officers saw Rice throw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was cancelled for safety reasons. Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card.
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
wcti12.com
Carteret County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ to support Veterans
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County is participating in "Operation Green Light" ahead of Veterans Day. Officials said they're taking part in this effort to recognize men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service. The initiative helps bring awareness to the resources available for our Veterans.
