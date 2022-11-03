Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Fawn Taylor named CEO of Omaha Children's Museum
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Children's Museum Monday announced Fawn Taylor will become the organization's Chief Executive Officer, starting Wednesday, November 9th. “It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years," said Taylor in a news release.
1011now.com
Proposed amendment aims to attract commercial airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -This year, Nebraskans will vote on a proposed amendment that would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to try and attract more commercial airlines to various parts of Nebraska. Airports like the one in Lincoln have options for flights to big cities like Houston or...
Daily Nebraskan
Youngest city council member ready for next step in Nebraska Legislature
Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
KETV.com
Early voting creates long lines at Douglas County Election Commission
OMAHA, Neb. — Lines stretched out the door Monday at the Douglas County Election Commission office as voters took advantage of the final day to vote early in the November election. Polls in Nebraska open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT, 7:00 a.m. MT. Iowa voters have from 7:00 a.m....
klkntv.com
Holiday Harvest Market encourages connection between farmers and customers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Holidays near the end of the year are all very different, but one common trait among them is spending time with others. In the same way that you know the people sitting around your dinner table, one farmer’s market is encouraging customers to know where the food on your dinner table comes from.
WOWT
Creighton University medical student saves life mid-flight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University medical student is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight. The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness. The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action....
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
Jabs fly in contentious race for Douglas County Sheriff
For almost all of the last 25-plus years, Tim Dunning has been Sheriff of Douglas County and those elections were sleepy races.
WOWT
OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong cold front blasting through Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A powerful storm system will be moving through the Upper Midwest later this week and it will drag a strong cold front through our area. While the snow is likely to miss our area to the north, that front will bring some impacts and big changes to our area Thursday. That is why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska women’s basketball opens season with blowout victory over Omaha
For the first time in Nebraska women’s basketball history, every player that saw time made a three-pointer. The Huskers accomplished this while shooting 41% from deep as they cruised past Omaha 100-36. Junior guard Trinity Brady got the start in place of injured senior guard Sam Haiby in the...
