FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hockey Players Write Appreciation Cards To Veterans
DULUTH, Minn. — The Red Cross is partnering with the men’s and women’s hockey teams at UMD to spread to love to veterans this week. The hockey teams were down at AMSOIL Arena on Monday with the Red Cross, writing thank you cards to our local veterans and active duty military members.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: The American Red Cross / Veterans Day
DULUTH, Minn. — Dan Williams and Jeff Kazel with the American Red Cross joined FOX21 in-studio to preview upcoming happenings around Veteran’s Day. Here’s a rundown of the work that the Red Cross will be doing within the community:. On Monday, November 7th, the Red Cross is...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
FOX 21 Online
Mimi Parker Of Low From Duluth Dies From Ovarian Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. — Mimi Parker, one of the founding members of indie rock band Low from Duluth, has died after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was a drummer and vocalist for the band. Her husband, the band’s vocalist and guitarist Alan Sparhawk, posted a message acknowledging her death...
lakesuperior.com
Around the Circle This Week: November 3, 2022
Holiday Favorites: Halloween, that end to fall, is officially over and we're heading into the "winter" holiday season. It all made us remember a few of our favorite holiday things. In the next weeks, there will be plenty of holiday related events listed in Around the Circle This Week, but we wanted to highlight these for you to plan now to enjoy. One thing coming back will be the CP Holiday Train bringing music, joy and charity on its rails in both Canada and the United States. For the north of Lake Superior leg of the Ontario journey, the first stop will be in White River on Dec. 1 and then in Mobert, Heron Bay, Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon and Thunder Bay on Dec. 2. You can check the Holiday Train Tracker for details … and to see where else in the two countries it will travel. Besides ferrying great music acts – and providing its own stage – the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will also be supporting food shelves on its 24th annual run. If you've never seen the train, read about it in Molly Hoeg's "Christmas Spirit Rides the Rails" story for Lake Superior Magazine. While the train has been around for awhile, another holiday tradition quite specific to our region is only two years old. Marquette will again blaze with Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays in November and December, beginning Nov. 24. The light show transforms the Ore Dock with the colors of the season. Last year was the first for the laser show and there is a YouTube video by MLive on the display.
FOX 21 Online
Plant Bar Takes Place at Hoops Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – One wouldn’t normally go to a brewery to pick out a plant, but that was the case in Duluth Saturday. Hoops Brewing hosted Succ it Up Buttercup as they put on a self-paced, open house style plant bar. People could select from a variety of...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
FOX 21 Online
Ely Volleyball Improves to 21-0 on the way to a Section 7A Championship
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Ely and Floodwood were the last remaining teams in the Section 7A championship on Saturday in Hermantown. The Timberwolves have been perfect on the season and would remain that way after winning the title in four sets, 3-1. Hannah Penke led the way finishing with 18 kills. The...
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidates For Attorney General, State Auditor Visit Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Minnesota Republican candidates Jim Schultz, who is running for attorney general, and Ryan Wilson, who is running for state auditor, made a campaign stop in Hermantown on Sunday. In the AG race, prosecuting criminals is the central theme for Schulz, especially for areas like the twin...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
FOX 21 Online
UWS Men’s and Women’s Soccer Defend UMAC Titles
SUPERIOR, Minn.- The UWS men’s soccer team has now won six consecutive UMAC titles, after a 3-0 win Saturday over Bethany Lutheran. The women’s soccer team also competed for a title, Saturday. The Yellowjackets found the back of the net on six occasions, shutting out Northwestern 6-0 to earn back to back UMAC titles.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects
A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
