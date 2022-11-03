Holiday Favorites: Halloween, that end to fall, is officially over and we're heading into the "winter" holiday season. It all made us remember a few of our favorite holiday things. In the next weeks, there will be plenty of holiday related events listed in Around the Circle This Week, but we wanted to highlight these for you to plan now to enjoy. One thing coming back will be the CP Holiday Train bringing music, joy and charity on its rails in both Canada and the United States. For the north of Lake Superior leg of the Ontario journey, the first stop will be in White River on Dec. 1 and then in Mobert, Heron Bay, Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon and Thunder Bay on Dec. 2. You can check the Holiday Train Tracker for details … and to see where else in the two countries it will travel. Besides ferrying great music acts – and providing its own stage – the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will also be supporting food shelves on its 24th annual run. If you've never seen the train, read about it in Molly Hoeg's "Christmas Spirit Rides the Rails" story for Lake Superior Magazine. While the train has been around for awhile, another holiday tradition quite specific to our region is only two years old. Marquette will again blaze with Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays in November and December, beginning Nov. 24. The light show transforms the Ore Dock with the colors of the season. Last year was the first for the laser show and there is a YouTube video by MLive on the display.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO