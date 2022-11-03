LeBron James shares high praise for Zion Williamson after their recent matchup

James believes that Williamson is on the verge of becoming a full-fledged star in the NBA

Zion Williamson & LeBron James © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a huge win on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans , winning by a score of 120-117. Everyone will pay attention to Matt Ryan's game-tying shot as the fourth quarter expired to force overtime, and rightfully so, but for much of the night, it looked like Zion Williamson was going to guide the Pelicans to a win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

LeBron believes Zion is on the verge of greatness

Williamson and the Pelicans ultimately couldn't overcome the absence of Brandon Ingram against the Lakers, but that wasn't Williamson's fault, as he was the best player on the court for New Orleans (27 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB, 11/21 FG). Williamson spent a lot of time going against James on both sides of the court, and for the most part, he outplayed him, even though he didn't come away with the win.

Williamson's effort wasn't lost on James just because the Lakers won, and he had high praise for Williamson in the aftermath of their head-to-head battle. James said that he believes that Williamson is on a fast track to greatness in the NBA, and he was impressed by the outing that Zion put together despite the Pelicans not being fully healthy.

LeBron's praise of Zion is well earned

James knows a thing or two when it comes to identifying talent in the NBA, which is why his words carry so much weight here. Williamson has had to overcome a lot of adversity to retake the court for the Pelicans, and despite his lengthy layoff, he has returned looking like his old self. Some rust still needs to be shaken off for Zion, but the early signs are very encouraging.

In a way, Williamson has some similarities to James when he entered the league, as LeBron relied heavily on his interior scoring in the same way Williamson does. Zion doesn't seem to have much potential when it comes to developing a three-point shot, but neither did James when he was younger. Williamson has already proven who he is in the NBA, and he's only 22 years old, proving that he has tons of time to grow.

Williamson still has some progress to make in his return to the court, but he's looked better than expected early on in the season. It's also quite telling that James made sure to heap praise on Williamson after this game, as it shows his solid play isn't going unnoticed. As Williamson continues to get more and more comfortable, the Pelicans will become more dangerous, giving Zion the room to evolve into the star that LeBron and many others believe he can become.