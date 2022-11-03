Ethiopia's truce is a step toward ending civil war, but there are reasons for caution

Read full article on original website
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N....
African scientists say Western aid to fight pandemic is backfiring. Here's their plan
"The WHO is," says Oyewale Tomori, "well, I know the W stands for World, but sometimes I think it stands for White." Tomori is a virologist at Redeemer's University and the past president of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences. I had asked whether he was surprised that high-income countries were buying up monkeypox vaccine supplies and WHO was sharing its vaccines with 30 non-African countries, leaving the continent without access.
Ukraine news – live: Putin driving mobilised soldiers to death in war, says Zelensky
Vladimir Putin is driving inexperienced Russian soldiers “to their deaths” in an intense assault on Ukraine’s east, says Volodymyr Zelensky.Without referring to his Russian counterpart by name, Mr Zelensky said overnight that “very fierce Russian attacks in the Donetsk region continue”.“The enemy suffers serious losses there, but despite everything, despite any losses, he [Putin] continues to drive his mobilised soldiers and mercenaries to their deaths,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.Mr Zelensky also said that Moscow could be planning more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while millions of Ukrainians are already without electricity.Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned...
Scholz and Xi agree Russia would cross a line with nuclear weapons in Ukraine
BERLIN — He had just 11 hours in Beijing, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used this precious time to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia's President Vladimir Putin to prevent further escalation in Ukraine. During Friday's meeting, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that...
Cop27– live: PM ‘has no credibility’ urging delegates to keep Glasgow pledges
Rishi Sunak has “no credibility” to urge delegates in Egypt to stick to commitments made at the Cop26 climate summit held in Glasgow last year, the co-leader of the Green Party has said.As the UN climate conference in Egypt moved into its second day, Caroline Lucas attacked the prime minister for telling other nations to uphold the 2021 commitment to reduce the use of coal when his own government has a poor record on mitigating climate change.She said: “PM has no credibility when he urges others at #COP27 to keep Glasgow commitments when his own Govt hasn’t met finance...
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
The Psychology Tricks That Can Dispel Climate Change Denial
The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, better known as COP 27, is currently underway. Preliminary reports already suggest deep pessimism among attendees that the world will avert a catastrophe and limit the rise in global temperatures to a manageable threshold. The United States itself is doing much less than necessary to avert a climate crisis. Half of Congress—the Republican half—is still not convinced that burning fossil fuels warms the planet. If this political impediment to effective climate action is to be overcome, it must be understood and addressed. As a psychologist, I think I have identified one important factor...
Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time providing military drones to Russia but says only a small number were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones provided to Russia. He also denied...
Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis
Back in the 1980s, when climate research began to really take off, scientists were desperate to retain their credibility as they unravelled the potentially dire consequences of the “new” phenomenon of global warming. Most journalists tiptoed round this topic because no one wanted to lose their reputation by scaremongering. But as the science steadily became overwhelming researchers pushed their conclusions in the face of policymakers.
‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines
The echoing crash of a shell landing nearby sends Luda’s pet dog scurrying into the makeshift shed that a neighbour made out of scraps of broken cupboards in an effort to provide shelter.But the people in this frontline town in northeast Ukraine just stare numbly at the sky, bracing for the next hit. It goes like this most days: they are marooned by bombed-out buildings.Another louder explosion cracks through the winter wind. The night shelling has begun.“Why are we still here? We don’t have any other place to go,” 77-year-old pensioner Luda says simply, as a pot of gruel...
