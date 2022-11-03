Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today
As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.
Digital Trends
5 Android camera features that I need to have on my iPhone
One of my favorite things to do with my iPhone 14 Pro is to take photos. Whether it’s part of my attempt to be artsy by snapping spontaneous moments with my husband and daughter, or just capturing the magic at Disneyland, I have a ton of photos. Though I don’t have time to edit every single one, I do like to spend time making edits on my favorites just to improve how they look before I post them on social media. But the built-in tools on the iPhone for taking photos and editing them are, well, lacking.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Google Nest Hub is 50% off at Walmart
It is that time of year when we start to think of cool gadgets and technological devices as potential gifts once again. The retail world has definitely shown us that they are aware of this by bringing out some really cool sales, including some Google Nest deals that you shouldn’t pass up. For example, Walmart has once again brought the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) to our attention by cutting its price down to just $50, that’s half off the typical $100. It’s an incredible deal that could end at any time, so make sure to act on it while it is still around.
Digital Trends
Don’t let the delays scare you — the iPhone 14 Pro is still worth it
Apple usually doesn’t admit upfront that there are longer wait times than usual or product shipment delays, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Apple issued a press release acknowledging the fact that recent COVID–19 restrictions are affecting one of its key factories in China. Contents. As...
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 today
The Apple Watch remains the most popular smartwatch on the market. That might not seem like much considering that these wearables, once hyped as “a smartphone on your wrist,” didn’t live up to expectations and didn’t really catch on with the public when they were first unveiled. However, Apple changed all of that, and the explosive popularity of its own smart wearables has made this tech company one of the largest watchmakers in the world. These things can get pricey, but with Black Friday approaching and retailers rolling out Apple Watch deals early, Walmart has a killer deal right now on the Series 3 that lets you score it for just $149 ($50 off). If you find the newest Apple Watch models to be too pricey, read on to see why you might want to consider buying this older one.
Digital Trends
Don’t update your Galaxy Watch 4, or you may accidentally kill it
Updating your electronic devices to keep them running at an optimal level is important, but if you have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you might want to hold off on the latest firmware update. We’re specifically referring to the update bearing the number R89xXXU1GVI3, which users have reported is killing their smartwatches.
Digital Trends
Your old HDMI cable isn’t good enough anymore. Here’s why
Not long ago, good advice for selecting an HDMI cable was pretty simple: get an HDMI cable. Nowadays? Not so much. Whether you’re just about to set up a next-generation game console or building a big entertainment system, if HDMI is involved, you need to know the game has changed.
Digital Trends
The biggest challenge for foldable phones in 2023? Variety
Huawei recently announced that it is launching a new foldable smartphone, the Pocket S, which looks to be a pretty solid addition to the current foldable landscape — touting decent specs and a competitive price point. The only major problem with it is that it’s launching as a regional exclusive, something that seems to be a recurring issue with foldable devices.
Digital Trends
Will my computer automatically update for daylight saving time?
Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, when those who observe the calendar ritual will “fall back” to standard time. This means that areas that follow the practice will “gain” one extra hour that day, as well as an extra hour of daylight each day as winter approaches.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 may be up to 45% slower than the RTX 4090, but it’s still pricey
Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB is almost here, and some of its first benchmarks have just been leaked. That’s not the only interesting piece of information that was unearthed today, though. The GPU has also been popping up at various retailers, and some of Nvidia’s board partners...
Digital Trends
Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off
Chances are you aren’t reading this on a Friday, and it certainly wasn’t written on one, but you should know that Best Buy has already sprung Black Friday on us early. With the LG 65-inch Class 83 Series on sale now for $700 off, you should know that Best Buy TV deals are no different. The TV, which was $1,700, is now an even $1,000. The best part is that, since this is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, you know you won’t get a better deal on this TV at any point this month. No need to wait or anticipate, you can just buy now.
Digital Trends
Low Power Mode totally changed the way I use my Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra’s Low Power Mode received an update in watchOS 9.1 to supposedly extend the battery life of the smartwatch to 60 hours in certain situations. The question is, can it really last this long on a single charge, and what’s it like to still use the smartwatch when you activate the special mode?
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE price just crashed — save 12%
The second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released less than a couple of months ago, is already on sale from Amazon’s Apple Watch deals. You can get the GPS, 40mm version of the smartwatch at $29 off, so you’ll only have to pay $220 instead of its original price of $249. There’s no telling when this 12% discount will end though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it if you’ve been planning to buy an Apple Watch — complete the purchase as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
Why DisplayPort 2.1 could become a big deal for PC gaming in 2023
DisplayPort 2.1 became a much bigger talking point than expected when AMD revealed its upcoming RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. It’s the latest standard from DisplayPort, a revision to the 2.0 spec released in 2019, and it’s a natural inclusion for next-gen GPUs. There’s just one problem — Nvidia’s behemoth RTX 4090 still uses DisplayPort 1.4a.
Digital Trends
Where to stream Don’t Worry Darling
Few movies have received more press for things that had nothing to with the movie than Don’t Worry Darling. There were rumors of inappropriate behavior on the set, plenty of tension, and poor Chris Pine sitting in the middle of it all. When the press tour quieted down, though, folks actually got to see the movie, and reactions were mixed. Some people praised the movie’s original ideas and strong performances, while others were confused about how a movie with such an exciting press tour could be so dull in execution.
Digital Trends
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip is packed with world’s-first tech
MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 9200 smartphone processor, which according to the company, “combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool.” Built using cutting-edge techniques, it’s the first flagship chip from the maker to include both Sub-6 5G and mmWave 5G connectivity, meaning it’ll be more attractive to brands launching phones in the U.S. as well as globally.
Digital Trends
The best early Black Friday TV deal is at Walmart
The Walmart Black Friday Sale is underway right now, and that includes a truly fantastically priced QLED TV. Right now, you can buy a Vizio 55-inch Class M7 Series QLED TV for $298, saving you $130 off the usual price of $428. It’s all part of Walmart’s plans to help shoppers beat the rush of the Black Friday sales, while getting the items they want sooner (and at a great price). With the TV in high demand, let’s take a look at why you need it.
Digital Trends
Everyone is going to face longer waits for new iPhones
In an unusually upfront admission, Apple said on Sunday that customers planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max face longer wait times for their order due to COVID-19 restrictions impacting one of its key assembly facilities in China. In a message on its website, Apple...
Digital Trends
Devialet managed to pack two subwoofers into a speaker the size of a small purse
French audio company, Devialet, has always attempted to create speakers that blend high style with high performance. Its latest creation, the $790 Devialet Mania, adds a new twist to that formula: portability. It comes in black, grey, and an available $990 Paris Opéra edition, which uses 24-carat “moongold” embellishments. All three are available to order from devialet.com.
Comments / 0