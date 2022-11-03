Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Orange County's rental notice ordinance helps some tenants stay housed
When rent went up from $1,000 to $1,500 earlier this year at the duplex Ivette Luna had rented month-to-month for seven years, the level of her stress increased as well. The Orange County Commission unanimously passed a rental notice Ordinance in July. The ordinance requires landlords to provide their tenants...
mynews13.com
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores business prepares for potential storm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Emergency leaders are advising people living along the coast to take precautions with a potential storm system moving towards Central Florida this week. What You Need To Know. Volusia County is advising people to take precautions as a potential storm system moves toward...
mynews13.com
Ruined by Ian, Loughman Lakeside owner on edge about Nicole's path
MIMS, Fla. — As we wait for Subtropical Storm Nicole, and its potential impacts, it's a wait-and-see for one Brevard County restaurant owner. He's now on edge as Nicole tracks toward Florida's East Coast, with the potential to bring more rain to his property already flooded by Ian. What...
mynews13.com
Universal Orlando offering buy 1 day, get 2nd day free deal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has a special ticket offer just for Florida residents ahead of the start of its holiday celebration. Florida residents can get Universal Orlando ticket deal. The deal is for a free second day with the purchse of a one-day park-to-park ticket. Tickets can only...
mynews13.com
Central Florida felt a bit cooler in October
Over the past few years, October in Orlando has been much warmer than average. In fact, until this October, the past four Octobers have been one of the top 10 warmest on record in the City Beautiful. That stretch of abnormally warm Octobers came to an end this year. Temperatures...
mynews13.com
'Navy Mom Mary' honors veterans, one pin at a time
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Veterans Day is a day to recognize the service and sacrifice of the men and women who’ve served in the armed forces. A Spectrum News 13 Everyday Hero not only served the country, but is spending every moment she can to make sure other veterans know their service is not forgotten.
mynews13.com
Athlete of the Week: West Orange's Nathaniel Worrell leads team to district title
WINTER GARDEN, Fla - On November 1st, the West Orange Warriors won their district in football by defeating their rivals Ocoee high school 41 to 17. The team was led by the efforts of running back Nathaniel Worrell, who scored 3 touchdowns on the night. What You Need To Know.
Comments / 2