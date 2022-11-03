ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVQ

List of school closures for sickness growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
BEREA, KY
Black Enterprise

Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms

A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC News

Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms

Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Sun Journal

School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden

Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
HAVELOCK, NC
On Target News

Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday

The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
HANOVER, PA
News Channel Nebraska

CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
MADISON, NE
WKYT 27

Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
LEXINGTON, KY
WDTN

Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25. On Thursday, […]
OHIO STATE

