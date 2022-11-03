Read full article on original website
About 1,000 students absent from high school with flu-like symptoms
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness.
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
North Carolina school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
WTRF
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick because of mystery outbreak of flu-like gastrointestinal symptoms
Nearly half of the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said. Approximately 1,000 students were absent Friday from Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, with many reporting...
School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden
Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WTVQ
Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well. But authorities say it’s not clear what caused the issue at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover....
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
Post Register
Schools in Tennessee county closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — All schools in Polk County, which is in Tennessee, will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in the area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu...
News Channel Nebraska
CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
Washington Examiner
Catholic schools avoided public schools' learning loss — maybe because they were actually open
With news that reading and math test scores saw record drops in the United States during the pandemic, there is fear that this could hurt Democrats . Some are skeptical that closures were a leading cause. Not only does this argument try to deny every parent’s real-world experience, but it...
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
WKYT 27
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
Raymore-Peculiar School District shares news of teacher death over weekend
The Raymore-Peculiar School District shared Sunday that teacher Paul Lichtenauer passed away Saturday, Oct. 29.
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25. On Thursday, […]
