Maryland State

kenneth collins
4d ago

I don't know what else Harris does but I have seen him in Farmer markets and some store looking around and asking what he can do to help in the area which I thought was something I have never seen or heard of before but I saw it and will vote for him .

James Michael
4d ago

Just one more great choice in Maryland. A Trump coat tail riding (albeit carefully) Harris who nobody seems to really like. Or the radical lesbian progressive pretending to be a farm girl. Unfortunately with his experience and connections, Harris is the lesser of two evils.

2000 Patriot
4d ago

Jesus Christ these democrats will sink to the BOTTOM of the barrel to sway people before elections... it's just pathetic watching these people "work"..

