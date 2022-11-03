Read full article on original website
kenneth collins
4d ago
I don't know what else Harris does but I have seen him in Farmer markets and some store looking around and asking what he can do to help in the area which I thought was something I have never seen or heard of before but I saw it and will vote for him .
Reply(1)
8
James Michael
4d ago
Just one more great choice in Maryland. A Trump coat tail riding (albeit carefully) Harris who nobody seems to really like. Or the radical lesbian progressive pretending to be a farm girl. Unfortunately with his experience and connections, Harris is the lesser of two evils.
Reply(1)
8
2000 Patriot
4d ago
Jesus Christ these democrats will sink to the BOTTOM of the barrel to sway people before elections... it's just pathetic watching these people "work"..
Reply
6
Related
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Time to vote — in Maryland Matters’ election contest!
Twenty questions (plus two) that test your political instincts as Election Day approaches. The post Time to vote — in Maryland Matters’ election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Delaware post-election show of unity in jeopardy: Will Return Day fall victim to political polarization?
WHYY is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon?. That’s...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.The event starts at 4 p.m.WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general electionMoore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's...
themsuspokesman.com
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
WBOC
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
wypr.org
More than 761,300 people have already voted before Election Day in Maryland, see turnout by party
Registered Democrats are casting ballots ahead of Election Day at a disproportionately higher rate, according to data from the state. About 64% of mail-in ballots received through Sunday night and ballots submitted in-person during early voting combined — more than 480,000 ballots — came from registered Democrats, according to an analysis of data from the State Board of Elections. By comparison, about 54% of the 4.1 million eligible active voters in Maryland are registered Democrats.
WBOC
Report Finds Profound Pandemic Impact on Virginia Education
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the issue. Staffers of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
WBOC
Maryland Voters Will Decide the Fate of Recreational Marijuana
SALISBURY, Md. - Ballot measure 4 asks Marylanders whether should be legal to use marijuana recreationally. It would be legal only for those 21 years and older starting in July of 2023. The General Assembly would determine use, distribution, regulation and taxation. Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, says...
Wes Moore looks to make history as Maryland's first Black governor
Along with an otherwise historic Democratic ticket, Wes Moore, a businessman, philanthropist and political newcomer, has a chance to be Maryland's first Black governor.
'Folks want change': Early voting wraps up ahead of historic election Tuesday
Some key races we’ll be watching in just a few days are the race for governor between Democratic candidate Wes Moore and Republican candidate Dan Cox.
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
Comments / 13