I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Greenway Work to Delay Binghamton, Vestal Traffic for Weeks
People who travel on Route 434 between Vestal and downtown Binghamton should brace for traffic tie-ups continuing into next month. Eastbound and westbound motorists have faced lengthy delays along the Vestal Parkway near the city line in recent months due to construction work on a bike and pedestrian pathway. Traffic...
Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
NOV. 7 UPDATE: Elmira Police have released more information on the crash that left sent one man to the hospital over the weekend. EPD said the man on the bicycle was William Garris, Jr., 31, from Elmira. He was issued a citation for passing a Steady Red Signal, according to police. As of Nov. 7, […]
Teen charged with DWI after Delaware County crash
On November 1st at about 5:30 a.m. Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on Holmes Hollow Road in Delhi.
Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
NewsChannel 36
Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Paving Project Scheduled for Johnson City on Thursday
Officials in Johnson City announce a paving project is scheduled to occur on Thursday, November 3rd, weather permitting. The project involves top coat paving asphalt. This will occur on Leigh Street from Zoa Avenue to the Village line at Ukrainian Hill, Zoa Avenue from Wren Street to south of the intersection of Miriam Street and Miriam Street from Zoa Avenue to the intersection of Virginia Avenue.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
Two caught after stolen vehicle police chase in Cortlandville
On November 3rd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Dollar Tree on Route 13 in Cortlandville after hearing that there was a larceny in the area.
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison.
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
