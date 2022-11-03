ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Endicott Home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

NOV. 7 UPDATE: Elmira Police have released more information on the crash that left sent one man to the hospital over the weekend. EPD said the man on the bicycle was William Garris, Jr., 31, from Elmira. He was issued a citation for passing a Steady Red Signal, according to police. As of Nov. 7, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Paving Project Scheduled for Johnson City on Thursday

Officials in Johnson City announce a paving project is scheduled to occur on Thursday, November 3rd, weather permitting. The project involves top coat paving asphalt. This will occur on Leigh Street from Zoa Avenue to the Village line at Ukrainian Hill, Zoa Avenue from Wren Street to south of the intersection of Miriam Street and Miriam Street from Zoa Avenue to the intersection of Virginia Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary

A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY

