COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO