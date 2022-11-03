ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Lamar Jackson reacts to Chris Jericho's AEW Dynamite callout

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens QB attended AEW Dynamite.

Lamar Jackson has commented on Chris Jericho calling him out on AEW Dynamite.

The Ravens quarterback was in attendance for Wednesday's show from Baltimore's Chesapeake Arena. His presence did not go unnoticed by Jericho, who mentioned Jackson in a promo before his match with Colt Cabana.

"I am ready for an open challenge tonight against any former Ring of Honor champion," Jericho said. "World champion, tag team champion, Pure champion, women's champion, I don't care! I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's a--!"

During a media scrum on Thursday, Jackson commented on Jericho's callout.

"I got called out! I wasn't thinking he was going to call me out, you know, Chris Jericho called me out. I didn't really hear what he said at first and then they told me and I started laughing, I'm like this man is crazy. I enjoyed it though because growing up I was a huge fan of wrestling."

