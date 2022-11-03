Read full article on original website
GW Hatchet
Writing Center scales back hiring efforts, hours to meet budget cuts
Faculty overseeing the Writing Center said they scaled back hiring efforts and hours this fall after officials instructed them to cut their operating expenses for the academic year. Faculty in the Writing Center – which offers free support to students seeking to improve their writing – said the center decreased...
GW Hatchet
Adjunct faculty base pay, benefits to increase in new union agreement, officials say
Part-time faculty could receive their first contractual raise in four years and an increased base salary after GW’s adjunct faculty union members voted on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement Friday pending the approval from administrators and SEIU 500 officials. Union members said the new collective bargaining agreement, a document...
