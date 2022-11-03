Brantley Gilbert's Song With Blake Shelton, Vince Gill 'Just Isn’t Enough'

Photo: Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert isn’t done dropping big news… One day after he confirmed that he has a new collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the way, the country singer-songwriter said on his social media channels that “one song just isn’t enough…”

“My new album [ So Help Me God ] featuring [‘Heaven By Then’] and FOUR MORE NEW SONGS is out November 10… Can’t tell you how excited I am for you to hear it [BG Nation],” Gilbert said in his announcement to his fans .

Gilbert previously confirmed that “Heaven By Then” would release on November 10 , a track with Shelton featuring Gill. Some of his social media followers have expressed in the comments that they’re hopeful for an album from the “One Hell of an Amen” artist.

Most recently, Gilbert’s fans have been able to listen to a few singles and collaborations from the singer-songwriter, including “ Son Of The Dirty South ” with Jelly Roll and “ Rolex On A Redneck ” with Jason Aldean . Before those two anthems, Gilbert debuted more heartfelt tracks, including “How To Talk To Girls” — which featured his wife and the couple’s young daughter in the sentimental music video — and “ Gone But Not Forgotten ,” a tribute honoring U.S. military members and their families, which Gilbert released in honor of Veterans Day last year.

See Gilbert’s new album announcement here: