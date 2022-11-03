Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
New UH programs build nursing education capacity for Hawaiʻi
Two new nursing programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have been developed to help fill the state’s need for skilled nursing educators to train future nurses. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) is now accepting applications for the master’s of science in nursing education and leadership (MSNE&L) and the graduate certificate in nursing education. Students will begin courses in fall (August) 2023.
nahokunews.com
The Health Fair returns to Moanalua
The Health Fair Nov. 18 is sponsored by the PTSA to encourage students to develop a healthy lifestyle and reclaim their control in their life after COVID. Community partners will set up booths with information, activities, and giveaways. This is the second health fair. The first occurred in the fall...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
Limited turkey supply prompts businesses to urge people to plan ahead
If you want turkey this Thanksgiving, you should be prepared to pay a little more and buy it early.
Final push to encourage native Hawaiians to vote
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Native Hawaiian community groups and organizations are working on their final push that seeks to draw out more native Hawaiians to participate in elections.
hawaiireporter.com
The Empty Homes Tax
One of the ideas that has been kicking around in the state and county legislatures for a couple of years now is the idea of an “empty homes tax.” The idea seems to be gaining steam now since our federal court has struck down Honolulu’s recent ordinance clamping down on transient vacation rentals.
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
MilitaryTimes
Military finishes draining Red Hill storage facility fuel pipelines
HONOLULU — The U.S. military said it is finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation’s tap water and sickened 6,000 people. About 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel had been sitting...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Josh Green sticks to election strategy; Former punk rock musician Henry Rollins on getting older
Current Lt. Gov. and candidate for Hawaiʻi governor Josh Green outlines his strategy for winning voters during the upcoming general election | Full Story. Local actress Lindsay Anuhea Watson shares her experience working on the new historical drama, The Wind and The Reckoning | Full Story. Documentary short director...
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
Kapolei local shot with pellet gun while walking dogs
It is part of Sean Tiwanak's Sunday routine. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, the Tiwanak took his dogs for a walk near Kapolei High School when the unexpected happened.
Hiker falls 150ft off Olomana trail, sent to hospital
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
2 HECO employees burned from electrical explosion
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a "suspicious circumstance" in Kalihi.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KHON2
Oahu homes sell at slower pace
Interest rates continue to rise, which is affecting the real estate industry. Experts say the housing market is continuing to moderate. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, joined Wake Up 2day with details.
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
Comments / 1