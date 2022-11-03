Two new nursing programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have been developed to help fill the state’s need for skilled nursing educators to train future nurses. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) is now accepting applications for the master’s of science in nursing education and leadership (MSNE&L) and the graduate certificate in nursing education. Students will begin courses in fall (August) 2023.

