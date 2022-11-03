Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
MSU Women Open With Victory
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team opened its season Monday afternoon with an 86-37 win in the Breslin Center over Delaware State. The Spartans led 39-16 at halftime and never looked back. Suzy Merchant began her 16th season as head coach. MSU next hosts Fort Wayne at 7pm Thursday and Western Michigan at 3pm Sunday.
WILX-TV
Michigan Football Times Filling in For Final Three Games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has three football games remaining and Saturday’s home game against Nebraska kicks at 3:30pm. The following Saturday, November 19, Michigan hosts Illinois and ABC will televise with kick coming at either noon or 3:30pm. The finale at Ohio State, November 26, will air at noon on Fox Sports.
WILX-TV
LCC Sending Runners to National Finals
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is sending both its men’s and women’s cross country teams to the national junior college finals in Tallahassee, Florida. The women run at 8:30am Saturday followed by the men’s race. Both teams won regional titles on October 29th. Nationally in their divisions, the LCC women are ranked number one and the men are ranked number three.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s overtime win against Mount Pleasant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go to the end of the third overtime at Mount Pleasant last Friday night, where DeWitt, who trailed much of the night had to make a stop on the final play of the game to preserve a 56-49 victory.
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon make final push for votes before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The polls will open for the General Election Tuesday morning. Both women running for governor were out Monday night with a last-minute push to win votes. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing and Tudor Dixon was in Grand Rapids for their last rallies. Both sides...
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
WILX-TV
Sparrow arranges military funerals for 5 unclaimed Michigan veterans
AUGUSTA, Mich. (WILX) - Five individuals whose remains had gone unclaimed will receive full military burials on Thursday thanks to the work of Sparrow Forensic Pathology and federal officials. Sparrow officials researched the backgrounds of the dead individuals who had either lost touch with their families or could not afford...
WILX-TV
Law firm determines MSU did not properly certify Title IX violations in 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A completed review by a law firm found that Michigan State University (MSU) did not certify Title IX violations. The MSU Board of Trustees announced on Friday that they retained the law firm of Honigman LLP to investigate whether the University properly followed state law to certify that former MSU President Samuel Stanley, who stepped down on Friday, and a member of the Board of Trustees reviewed all the 2021 Title IX reports involving the alleged sexual misconduct of employees.
WILX-TV
‘WILD’ hosts its annual conference at MSU Union, discussing leadership
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Women’s Initiative for Leadership Development, or ‘WILD,’ hosted its annual conference Sunday at the MSU Union. Dolores Huerta was a keynote speaker at the event. She was a civil rights activist and community organizer. In 1962, she and labor rights leader Cesar Chavez founded the united farm workers union and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades. In 2012, President Obama awarded her with the presidential medal of freedom, the highest civilian honor in The US.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WILX-TV
MSU helps discover new ‘ghostly’ particles in space
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and Technical University of Munich researchers led an international collaboration identifying particles in the universe. The observation was made at IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica and the team announced what they found online and in the journal, Science. They were able to discover a source of high-energy neutrinos, which are ghostly subatomic particles produced in some of the universe’s most extreme environments.
WILX-TV
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
WILX-TV
High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds. The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.
WILX-TV
Filmmakers showed their craft at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Filmmakers young and old got to tell their stories and show off their theatrical vision at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival. It was hosted at Studio-C near the Meridian Mall on Sunday. 15 films were shown at the event including feature films, short films, documentaries, and foreign films some from Ireland and Belgium.
WILX-TV
Lansing City Clerk at polling station, ahead of midterm election
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters from across the state and country are preparing to line up at the polls. Gearing up to decide who will represent them on the state and federal levels. Poll workers also prepare for the polls to open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. There are about...
WILX-TV
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
