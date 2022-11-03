Read full article on original website
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Government plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge
State Senator Fred Akshar has recruited a powerful ally in his effort to have the state office building retain the coveted golden yam can.
Candidates for Town of Union Supervisor
Rob Mack was born and raised in Binghamton and has lived in Endwell for more than 30 years. He's been a registered nurse for over 43 years, taking 25 years off from nursing to work in finance.
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison.
Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Jailed Binghamton murder suspect dies
A Binghamton man being held on a murder charge in the Broome County Jail has died.
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Oneonta police arrest nine after hotel investigation
Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department arrested nine individuals after an investigation at the Budget Inn Motel in Oneonta. Law enforcement reported multiple drugs were seized during the search warrant.
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
100 Years Ago: November 7, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people attended the unveiling of the Harry L. Johnson monument in Johnson City yesterday afternoon. Three young boys broke into a sporting goods store at Washington Street last night. They stole four guns and...
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Teen charged with DWI after Delaware County crash
On November 1st at about 5:30 a.m. Delaware County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on Holmes Hollow Road in Delhi.
The Agency agrees to buy land near airport for $1.5 million
The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly $1.5 million buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.
