Endicott, NY

IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Binghamton Resident Pleads Guilty to Burglary

A Binghamton resident will spend over half a decade in state prison after pleading guilty to Burglary in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Cory J. Nedley of Binghamton and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street in the City of Binghamton intending to commit a crime.
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
100 Years Ago: November 7, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people attended the unveiling of the Harry L. Johnson monument in Johnson City yesterday afternoon. Three young boys broke into a sporting goods store at Washington Street last night. They stole four guns and...
