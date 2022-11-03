Read full article on original website
Despite intense scrutiny, local and state election leaders say they're ready for Tuesday
(WJAC) — With the eyes of the country once again laser-focused on what happens in Pennsylvania, local and state election leaders said the day before Election Day that it’s all systems go. Cambria County Elections Director Maryann Dillon said If you’re heading to the polls to vote in-person...
Bellwood-Antis School District holds annual powderpuff game for PA Special Olympics
The Bellwood-Antis School District in Blair County held its annual powderpuff game on Sunday. The game is a yearly tradition that involves junior and senior girls heading off in a flag football game on the John Hayes Field at Memorial Field with the senior girls winning this year. But students...
Winter Market sees folks brave the heat for holiday shopping
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Sunday's temperatures were more fitting for summer, but winter markets are already popping up as folks gear up for the holiday shopping season. In State College on Sunday, a winter market featured over 30 local artisans, along with food trucks, raffles, and a silent auction.
Relay For Life of Somerset Fall Fest Vendor/Craft Show back for 6th annual event
Relay For Life of Somerset held their 6th annual Fall Fest Craft & Vendor show earlier today. The event was held at the Somerset Area Jr. High School and featured over 70 vendors. Each year the Somerset Relay for Life fundraises over 70 thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society...
Johnstown Area Heritage Association presents ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’
The Johnstown Area Heritage Association hosted author Robert Jeschonek on Saturday to give a presentation about his latest book. The book, titled, ‘Glosser Bros. Holiday Tales’, features a series of fictional stories about the once beloved Glosser Brothers Department Store here in Johnstown. The author aims to bring...
Jury finds Centre Co. man guilty but mentally ill in 2016 shooting death of woman
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County jury has returned its verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, who is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Jean Tuggy inside her Pine Grove Mills home in January of 2016. The jury has found Kowalski guilty but mentally ill after...
Officials: Gas leak 'poses no threat' to the public; cause still under investigation
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 6 News spoke with local officials Monday about the ongoing investigation into a natural gas leak in Cambria County that began over the weekend. Authorities with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services announced Sunday night that the high-pressure leak occurred at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road.
2022 Midterms: Undecided voters say why their minds aren't made up yet
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — For some, it's the easiest decision they can make. But for other voters, they told us Saturday the upcoming midterm elections are forcing them to vote for the lesser of two evils. That's assuming they plan to even vote. Asked if he's undecided, Anthony...
Penn State moves up two spots in AP Top 25 after win over Indiana
(WJAC/AP) — Penn State has moved up two spots in The Associated Press college football poll. They moved up to No. 14 after Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and had a season-high three scores to help Penn State rout Indiana 45-14 Saturday. Nicholas Singleton ran for 73 yards and another touchdown.
One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
