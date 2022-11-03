ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Winter Market sees folks brave the heat for holiday shopping

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Sunday's temperatures were more fitting for summer, but winter markets are already popping up as folks gear up for the holiday shopping season. In State College on Sunday, a winter market featured over 30 local artisans, along with food trucks, raffles, and a silent auction.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Gas leak 'poses no threat' to the public; cause still under investigation

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 6 News spoke with local officials Monday about the ongoing investigation into a natural gas leak in Cambria County that began over the weekend. Authorities with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services announced Sunday night that the high-pressure leak occurred at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road.
WJAC TV

Penn State moves up two spots in AP Top 25 after win over Indiana

(WJAC/AP) — Penn State has moved up two spots in The Associated Press college football poll. They moved up to No. 14 after Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and had a season-high three scores to help Penn State rout Indiana 45-14 Saturday. Nicholas Singleton ran for 73 yards and another touchdown.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

One person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A multi-vehicle crash that shut down portions of Route 22 in Blair County Saturday night resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, police say. According to a press release, the man was operating a motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

