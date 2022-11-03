ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother stands for the first time in years to dance with her son on his wedding day

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMK2p_0ixpGhJe00

A wheelchair-bound mother surprised her son with a tear-jerking dance on his wedding day, by standing for the first time in four years.

Dede Brown, 58, kept her newfound mobility a secret for two weeks, leading up to a truly emotional moment as she stood up on the dance floor.

Heartwarming footage shows her standing up in front of her son, joining him for an emotional dance.

Dede had been wheelchair-bound for the last four years due to a degenerative nerve disease that left her unable to walk more than a few steps.

