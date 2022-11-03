ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
AdWeek

Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
Distractify

It's the End of a Brief Era as Anchor Shepard Smith Says Goodbye to CNBC

When Shepard Smith landed at CNBC in September 2020, it was a somewhat shocking choice. It certainly wasn't because the celebrated news anchor wasn't up to the challenge. After all, he had been working in broadcasting for nearly 30 years. What was so surprising was the fact that for 23 of those years, Shepard was with Fox News. It's safe to say those two networks are vastly different.
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Decider.com

Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations

With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
TechCrunch

Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally

Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
CBS News

Growing number of companies are freezing their Twitter ads after Elon Musk takeover

General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk. Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese. "As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.
Deadline

HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double

By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Vice

Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game

Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
