Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Here's why Mark Zuckerberg can't be fired as CEO of Meta
Despite growing pushback to Facebook's metaverse pivot, Zuckerberg structured his company so that it's nearly impossible for him to be ousted.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
A look into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's life, career rise, and the controversies surrounding him
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg grew up outside of New York City and dropped out of Harvard after founding Facebook. He's built it into a $383 billion company while weathering numerous scandals and controversies. Now, Zuckerberg is pivoting his company toward the metaverse while facing advertising headwinds and a sagging stock...
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend “Parody” Accounts As Users Impersonate Him
Elon Musk says that Twitter will permanently suspend verified accounts impersonating other people. Elon Musk says that Twitter will be permanently suspending verified users who impersonate other people, as a wave of accounts have changed their names to “Elon Musk” while making fun of the platform’s new owner.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a new life for themselves after stepping away from royal life. One commentator doesn't believe the duke and duchess have much to offer.
AdWeek
Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
Elon Musk Bans Twitter Handles That Impersonate Others Unless ‘Clearly’ Marked as Parody
Elon Musk has banned Twitter handles that impersonate others unless “clearly” marked as parody, the Twitter boss announced Sunday. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted. Musk took the new policy seriously, as Kathy...
It's the End of a Brief Era as Anchor Shepard Smith Says Goodbye to CNBC
When Shepard Smith landed at CNBC in September 2020, it was a somewhat shocking choice. It certainly wasn't because the celebrated news anchor wasn't up to the challenge. After all, he had been working in broadcasting for nearly 30 years. What was so surprising was the fact that for 23 of those years, Shepard was with Fox News. It's safe to say those two networks are vastly different.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix Account Sharing Crackdown Results In Surge Of Netflix Subscription Cancelations
With Netflix’s plan to start cracking down on password sharing in 2023, many frustrated Netflix users are trying to figure out how to cancel their subscriptions. The streaming giant has not had the best year, but Reed Hastings and company are trying to turn things around. First, Netflix has announced their plan to roll out a new ad-supported subscription plan in November which will be $6.99 per month ($3 cheaper than their current basic plan). But, that hardly compared to the inflation subscribers have seen over the last decade. In 2019, Statista reported on Netflix’s price hikes which shows basic plans increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 over five years (currently at $9.99), standard plans increasing from $7.99 to $12.99 over nine years (currently at $15.49), and premium plans increasing from $11.99 to $15.99 over seven years (currently at $19.99). This begs us to wonder: What gives, Netflix?
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
TechCrunch
Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally
Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
Growing number of companies are freezing their Twitter ads after Elon Musk takeover
General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk. Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of food brands such as Cheerios and Annie's macaroni and cheese. "As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend," she said.
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0