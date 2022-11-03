Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Insight Into Action Named Loudoun Small Business of the Year
Ashburn-based mental health clinic Insight Into Action Therapy was crowned Loudoun’s Small Business of the Year at the Loudoun Chamber’s 28th annual Small Business Awards Friday, Nov. 4. The business, which offers outpatient mental health, addiction treatment, psychological and psychiatric services, was selected from among the winners in...
loudounnow.com
Youngkin Campaigns for Cao in Purcellville
Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at a rally for congressional candidate Hung Cao Tuesday afternoon at Elysium Axe bar in Purcellville. He reminded voters of the importance of voting as well as volunteering to knock on doors and make phone calls to get Republican voters to the polls tomorrow. “We can...
loudounnow.com
Ashburn’s Fergusons Recognized for Meal Deliveries to Elderly Vet
Fredrick and Silvia Ferguson and their three children, Sophia, Fredrick and Brianna, of Ashburn, have been recognized by the Sons of the American Revolution for their good citizenship, preparing and delivering meals for a disabled Vietnam veteran and his wife dealing with health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sgt. Major...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Step Up Patrols After School Threat
Following a “rumored threat” involving Cool Spring Elementary School, the Leesburg Police Department is increasing patrols at the campus on Tavistock Drive this week. According to the agency, the threat was referenced in an online chat. The school resource officer assigned to Cool Spring and the department’s Criminal...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Garage Repairs Bring Free Parking for Users
Starting today, the Town of Leesburg will be conducting repairs to the Town Hall parking garage. That means disruptions for users, but parking will be free for the available spaces. This week, the basement level will be closed entirely. Then work will move to other areas of the structure. The...
