Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
Montco-Centric Adolf Paier, Jr., Passes; Career Hallmarks Were ‘Integrity, Honesty, Intellect, and Wisdom’
Adolf A. Paier, Jr. (center), surrounded by family.Image via the Paier family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Adolf A. Paier, Jr., has passed at age 83. The businessman’s personal and professional life was vast but reflected ties to Montgomery County. Gary Miles covered his loss in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Thanksgiving Pies: Upper-Crust Versions Are Plentiful at Montgomery County’s Top Bakers
The Thanksgiving turkey may think it’s the main attraction at the table. But really, it’s all about the pie. Several Montgomery County bakeries have found their true sweet spot in creating seasonal pies and desserts:. Clara’s Custom Cakes (130 West Main Street, Collegeville) focuses on extraordinary cakes and...
MCCC Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Hospitality Institute
Architectural rendering of 20,400-square-foot Hospitality Institute at the Blue Bell Campus, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell. As a shovel slices into Blue Bell ground, it symbolizes the start of a new era for hospitality education and training at Montgomery County Community College. Construction recently started on MCCC’s new Hospitality Institute,...
Commissioner Ken Lawrence on Hunger Issue Experiment: ‘You Can’t Eat Well on $4.75 a Day’
Attendees at a recent forum at Salem Baptist Church, Abington, discussed the county's hunger issue.Image via iStock. A recent event to highlight the hunger issue in Montgomery County yielded a startling first-hand account from County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Rachel Ravinia captured his admission, revealed at a Salem Baptist Church forum in Abington, in The Reporter.
Penn Community Bank Realigns to Maximize Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic, Transitioning Economy
Randy Stradling and Stephanie Schwartzberg.Images via Penn Community Bank. A Penn Community Bank organizational realignment — comprising several recent promotions — will help the institution operate cross-functionally and synchronously. Its leaders see these two characteristics as vital to serving the needs of a post-pandemic, transitioning economy.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
Pottstown’s Unusual Fall Foliage Experience Rolls onto National List of Recommended Adventures
The forebears to today's railbikes are these handcars, a silent movie comedic staple in the 1920s; today's versions are much more comfortable — and considerably less comedic. The autumn weather in Montgomery County is ideal for seeing local foliage on foot (walking), on two wheels (biking), and on four...
Blue Bell’s Unisys Named as ‘Champion’ for Gender Equity Efforts
Blue Bell-based Unisys is making waves in gender equality. Phila.’s Forum of Executive Women recognized the company as its 2022 Champion of Board Diversity. The accolade was specifically for the tech provider’s efforts to make corporate boardrooms more equitable for women. Unisys is one of 35 commercial enterprises in the Phila. area whose boards of directors comprise at least 30 percent women.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bryn Mawr Veteran Marine Returns to Civilian Life as MCCC Student
Veteran Marine Ryan Oakes is a student at Montgomery County Community College taking prerequisite courses toward a nursing degree. Eleven months ago, Ryan Oakes was an executive officer and second-in-command to a United States Marine Corps Rifle Company of over 200 Marines. He spent his days at sea, sailing around...
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
Oktoberfest May Be in the Calendar’s Rear-View Mirror, But Its Tasty Beverages Still Pour Forth
U.S. marketers don’t get Germany’s Octoberfest exactly correct. First, it starts in late Sept. Second, it’s not the month-long brew-ha-ha advertisers here hope to make it; it lasts only a week abroad. So given its local flexibility, now’s as good a time as any for beer fans to keep sipping. Henry Savage, at The Philadelphia Inquirer, headed up the project to find best-in-the area recommendations for seasonal beer.
Montgomery County Leadership: Ben Fileccia, Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association
Ben Fileccia, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, spoke with MONTCO Today about the hospitality “gene” he got from his grandfather and brother and how he got his start in the restaurant industry after an unsuccessful business venture.
Ardmore Heroes Recall a Decade Ago, Aiding Hurricane Sandy Victims at the Shore
Damage from Hurricane Sandy; it's been a decade since rescuers from Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company arrived onsite at night to help. Ten years ago, Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company volunteers trekked to Toms River, N.J. to aid in recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Max Bennett carried the participants memories of the relief effort in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
The Annual CF Climb, Oldest Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Fundraiser, Set for Nov. 12 at at Lincoln Financial Field
A test of endurance will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 12 during the 35th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter Philadelphia CF Climb. The endurance stair climb event, one of the foundation’s oldest events, involves participants running through the stands at the Linc....
Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding.Image via Sharyn Frenkel at Main Line Today. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
Discussion with WWII Veterans, Rare WWII Exhibition to Be Held at West Chester University
As the nation prepares to celebrate its silent heroes, the grim realities of World War II will be explored in a conversation with World War II veterans that will immediately be followed by the opening of a special exhibition featuring rare WWII memorabilia, including original WWII posters and press materials from the collection of Stephen “Mr. Movie” Friedman, a renowned Philadelphia-based film critic.
