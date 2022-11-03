Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO