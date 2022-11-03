ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between

Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Hospitality Institute

Architectural rendering of 20,400-square-foot Hospitality Institute at the Blue Bell Campus, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell. As a shovel slices into Blue Bell ground, it symbolizes the start of a new era for hospitality education and training at Montgomery County Community College. Construction recently started on MCCC’s new Hospitality Institute,...
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Commissioner Ken Lawrence on Hunger Issue Experiment: ‘You Can’t Eat Well on $4.75 a Day’

Attendees at a recent forum at Salem Baptist Church, Abington, discussed the county's hunger issue.Image via iStock. A recent event to highlight the hunger issue in Montgomery County yielded a startling first-hand account from County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Rachel Ravinia captured his admission, revealed at a Salem Baptist Church forum in Abington, in The Reporter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Realigns to Maximize Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic, Transitioning Economy

Randy Stradling and Stephanie Schwartzberg.Images via Penn Community Bank. A Penn Community Bank organizational realignment — comprising several recent promotions — will help the institution operate cross-functionally and synchronously. Its leaders see these two characteristics as vital to serving the needs of a post-pandemic, transitioning economy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Blue Bell’s Unisys Named as ‘Champion’ for Gender Equity Efforts

Blue Bell-based Unisys is making waves in gender equality. Phila.’s Forum of Executive Women recognized the company as its 2022 Champion of Board Diversity. The accolade was specifically for the tech provider’s efforts to make corporate boardrooms more equitable for women. Unisys is one of 35 commercial enterprises in the Phila. area whose boards of directors comprise at least 30 percent women.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit

Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell

Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VILLANOVA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey

While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Oktoberfest May Be in the Calendar’s Rear-View Mirror, But Its Tasty Beverages Still Pour Forth

U.S. marketers don’t get Germany’s Octoberfest exactly correct. First, it starts in late Sept. Second, it’s not the month-long brew-ha-ha advertisers here hope to make it; it lasts only a week abroad. So given its local flexibility, now’s as good a time as any for beer fans to keep sipping. Henry Savage, at The Philadelphia Inquirer, headed up the project to find best-in-the area recommendations for seasonal beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Annual CF Climb, Oldest Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Fundraiser, Set for Nov. 12 at at Lincoln Financial Field

A test of endurance will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 12 during the 35th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter Philadelphia CF Climb. The endurance stair climb event, one of the foundation’s oldest events, involves participants running through the stands at the Linc....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate

Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding.Image via Sharyn Frenkel at Main Line Today. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Discussion with WWII Veterans, Rare WWII Exhibition to Be Held at West Chester University

As the nation prepares to celebrate its silent heroes, the grim realities of World War II will be explored in a conversation with World War II veterans that will immediately be followed by the opening of a special exhibition featuring rare WWII memorabilia, including original WWII posters and press materials from the collection of Stephen “Mr. Movie” Friedman, a renowned Philadelphia-based film critic.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy