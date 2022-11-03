Read full article on original website
Related
New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema
People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Another Pair of Contestants: And Walrus and Milkshake Are…
In honor of '90s night on the show, the judges said "bye, bye, bye" to two new contestants
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: COVID-Shot Mockumentary Plumbs Its Characters’ Existential Grief
This lockdown movie about two losers tracking supernatural phenomena could be tighter, but then it wouldn't be so pathetic, which is its strongest attribute
How ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Mines George and Mayan Lopez’s Real-Life Struggles for a ‘Warm and Familiar’ Sitcom
Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe tells TheWrap how the show was conceived by watching Mayan Lopez on TikTok
How to Watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Where Is the Daniel Radcliffe Movie Streaming?
The "unexaggerated true story" stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol
Netflix and Blumhouse Suddenly Drop Lexi Alexander’s Already-Shot ‘Absolute Dominion’
The martial arts film starring Patton Oswalt is already in post-production
‘Below Deck Adventure’ Crew Faces ‘Extremely Challenging Season,’ Faye Clarke Dishes [Exclusive]
'Below Deck Adventure' chief stew Faye Clarke teased a 'challenging' season and it isn't only with the interior team.
‘The Masked Singer': Milkshake Admits His Costume Was ‘Hands Down’ More of a Challenge Than Wearing Football Pads
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Running and tackling may be hard on the body, but according to “The Masked Singer” contestant Milkshake, football pads are a breeze compared to his costume on the show. Sunday marked ’90s night on the...
Daniel Kaluuya Cast in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ as Spider-Punk
The animated sequel to the Oscar-winningno film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in June 2023
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Brings Indie Box Office a Few More Inches of Progress
"The Banshees of Inisherin" has continued the slow, excruciating recovery process for the indie box office
Melissa Fumero Says There Was ‘No Work Required’ to Fall for Randall Park in ‘Blockbuster’ (Video)
"It was fun to play all those little moments, find those little moments between them," Fumero told TheWrap
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki Stuns as Diana Takes Center Stage
The penultimate season of the Netflix series adeptly tackles Diana and Charles' divorce and the Queen's reputation woes
‘Black Adam’ Adds $18.5 Million to Box Office Ahead of ‘Black Panther’ Debut
Anime film "One Piece Film Red" opens to $9.4 million
Danny Masterson’s One-Time Interior Designer, Friend of the Family, Called to Testify Against Him
The "That '70s Show" star smiled at Mariah O'Brien as she finished her testimony
Here’s All the Celebrities Who Have Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over
Toni Braxton, Ta Leoni and Sara Bareilles called it quits
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast as Hermes in ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series
Miranda will portray the mischievous messenger god and jack-of-all-trades
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 8: ’90s Week Brings ‘Barbie Girl,’ Vanilla Ice and a Double Elimination
The show also paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter, who competed on the show in Season 9
Did Disney Blow It Letting ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Skip Theaters for a Streaming-Only Debut?
Disney+ viewership points to theatrical revenue possibly left on the table
‘The Masked Singer': Walrus Was Amazed the Judges Didn’t Guess Him, Considering How Often His Name Has Come Up in Past Seasons
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Masked Singer”. Joey Lawrence is a name that has come up in many a judges guesses over the course of “The Masked Singer,” even as recently as a few weeks ago. But somehow, it only came to one judge’s mind on Sunday night, and Lawrence himself is thoroughly amused by that.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0