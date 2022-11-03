Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market. The...
Why inflation will likely stay sky-high regardless of which party wins the midterms
Does either political party have a better track record on inflation?
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says
Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
CoinTelegraph
Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it
Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
The US economy is 'dead in the water' and inflation is squeezing consumers, Steve Forbes says
The US economy is "dead in the water" despite GDP growing in the third quarter, Steve Forbes said. He noted that "hard times are coming" given inflation is still high and a global energy crisis. "In terms of the 2.6% [...] the economy is dead in the water," Forbes told...
Vox
What Congress could actually do about inflation
As inflation continues to climb, making it harder for Americans to afford things like rent or food at the grocery store, much of the focus has been on the Federal Reserve. That’s because the central bank is tasked with keeping prices stable. For months, the Fed has been trying to bring inflation under control by aggressively raising interest rates, which effectively makes borrowing money more expensive. By doing so, the Fed is trying to reduce consumer demand, which should eventually lead to slower price growth.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
NASDAQ
POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt
TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
Vox
What aren’t we doing to fix inflation?
There’s no one weird trick to tackle inflation overnight. If there were some magic lever to pull, President Joe Biden, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and Democrats up and down the ballot already would have pulled it. Efforts to tame high prices in the United States — largely through interest...
Unemployment Could Hit 10%
A recession is about to begin, or has begun already. One debate about the downturn is whether it will be long or deep.
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
Japan warns US’ EV tax credit in Biden inflation bill could deter investment, cost jobs
Japan warned the US government over the weekend that its electric vehicle tax credit could ultimately deter investment in North America.
dallasexpress.com
261,000 Jobs Added in October, Inflation Stays High
U.S. employers brushed off some of the economic fear in October to produce another strong month of hiring, despite current restrictive conditions and decades-high inflation. The U.S. economy added 261,000 in October, 51,000 more than analysts expected but down from the 315,000 gained in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Comments / 0