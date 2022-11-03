ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
24/7 Wall St.

The Coming 2023 Recession

Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
Business Insider

The Fed could 'risk the lives of millions of Americans' by the way it's choosing to tackle inflation, a top Democratic lawmaker says

Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown expressed concerns with the Fed's inflation-fighting tactics. He said hiking interest rates could be too aggressive and trigger job losses. Fed Chair Powell has maintained that interest rate hikes are the best way to lower prices. It's the Federal Reserve's job to combat rising prices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Inflation is killing us; cryptocurrency alone cannot beat it

Much like a pandemic, inflation has spread throughout the world, clouding the future with dark uncertainty. Disagreement over how to best manage soaring prices in the United Kingdom nearly caused its economy to collapse and subsequently led to the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office. Currently, at least 10 emerging economies are hyperinflationary, with more expected to follow. And the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve responsible for keeping prices stable, just announced higher interest rate hikes in the midst of a return to positive gross domestic product — signaling continuing inflation troubles ahead.
Vox

What Congress could actually do about inflation

As inflation continues to climb, making it harder for Americans to afford things like rent or food at the grocery store, much of the focus has been on the Federal Reserve. That’s because the central bank is tasked with keeping prices stable. For months, the Fed has been trying to bring inflation under control by aggressively raising interest rates, which effectively makes borrowing money more expensive. By doing so, the Fed is trying to reduce consumer demand, which should eventually lead to slower price growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

POLL-Japan economy set to slow sharply as global inflation, recession risks hurt

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's economy is expected to have slowed markedly in the third quarter as global recession risks hurt external demand while rising inflation and a weak yen's impact on imported prices forced consumers to keep their wallets shut. Gross domestic product (GDP) data due 0850 local...
Vox

What aren’t we doing to fix inflation?

There’s no one weird trick to tackle inflation overnight. If there were some magic lever to pull, President Joe Biden, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and Democrats up and down the ballot already would have pulled it. Efforts to tame high prices in the United States — largely through interest...
dallasexpress.com

261,000 Jobs Added in October, Inflation Stays High

U.S. employers brushed off some of the economic fear in October to produce another strong month of hiring, despite current restrictive conditions and decades-high inflation. The U.S. economy added 261,000 in October, 51,000 more than analysts expected but down from the 315,000 gained in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
CBS Miami

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.

