INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Harry Styles has postponed the remaining dates of his concerts at the Kia Forum until early 2023 due to illness. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I began feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” wrote Styles on social media. “I’m sorry this news is coming so close to showtime, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO