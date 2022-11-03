Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Huizar family members testify about alleged cash provided by real estate developer
LOS ANGELES – Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
2urbangirls.com
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End
LOS ANGELES – The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.
2urbangirls.com
Harry Styles postpones concerts at Kia Forum until 2023
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Harry Styles has postponed the remaining dates of his concerts at the Kia Forum until early 2023 due to illness. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I began feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” wrote Styles on social media. “I’m sorry this news is coming so close to showtime, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight.”
2urbangirls.com
LA County reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County reported nearly 3,000 new COVID- 19 infections from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 16 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 1,294 new infections from Saturday, 1,030 from Sunday and 654 for Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,496,108.
2urbangirls.com
Witnesses claim settlements bar their testimony in Girardi probe
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for two witnesses called by the State Bar to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in escaping discipline over the years say previous settlements in their clients’ cases against the organization bar their appearances.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles man reported missing, possibly headed to Texas
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother...
2urbangirls.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion
LOS ANGELES – No winning tickets sold in Saturday’s draw of the lottery which brings Monday’s jackpot to $1.9 billion. The numbers in Saturday evening’s draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and the Powerball number is 20. The estimated jackpot...
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on side of LA freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
LA County records sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, warns about winter surge
LOS ANGELES – After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Tujunga crash
TUJUNGA, Calif. – Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga. The victim was identified as Joshua Martin, 35, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in West Adams area
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Saturday identified a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles. Jesus Vazquez Ontiveros, 50, was injured about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at Hauser and Adams boulevards and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Early morning fire damages Mid-City apartment building
LOS ANGELES – Fire Sunday damaged one unit on the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 7:08 a.m. to 1426 S. Orange Grove Ave. had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, containing the fire to the unit of origin, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County freeway crash leaves one dead
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach police arrest man wielding shotgun in public
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man has been arrested for wielding a shotgun in Long Beach. The man was taken into custody after threatening to shoot multiple citizens and striking one in the face with the gun late Friday Night. Multiple callers reported seeing the suspect brandish the firearm...
2urbangirls.com
Hesperia man arrested for acting as an unlicensed firearms dealer
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County man – at whose home dozens of illegal firearms lacking serial numbers, commonly known as “ghost guns,” allegedly were found – was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he acted as an unlicensed firearms dealer. Puleaga...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in crash on LA area freeway
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway...
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed by truck in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday. The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. A white...
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
Comments / 0